ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

California braces for more monster storms

California remains under a state of emergency as people prepare for another storm to hit the coast. CBS News correspondent Danya Bacchus joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what this means for the state that has been facing severe drought conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Republicans criticize Delaware's tightening tailpipe rules

(The Center Square) — Delaware is planning to enact some of the most stringent regulations for vehicle emissions in the nation, as the Carey administration seeks to curb tailpipe pollution that are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The new regulations, drafted by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, would adopt California's newly approved Advanced Clean Cars II standards, which require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of new zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks in model years 2026 through 2035. ...
DELAWARE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
MAINE STATE
CBS News

Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
The Associated Press

Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in favor of FW Publishing and journalist Stephen Elliott, who had requested documents assembled by consulting company McKinsey and Company for the Republican governor’s team. FW Publishing is the parent company of the Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and other Tennessee publications. McKinsey charged the state $3.8 million for its work. The series of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

Burned man found hanging from electric tower was taking copper wiring, PA cops say

A man was badly shocked while stealing copper wire from an electrical tower in Pennsylvania, according to police. First responders found the man hanging in the air from a power supply tower in Plainfield Township around 6 a.m. on Nov. 4, the Slate Belt Regional Police Department said in a Jan. 1 news release. He was badly injured after cutting into a “large copper wire,” which was apparently live.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy