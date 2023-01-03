Read full article on original website
Related
California braces for more monster storms
California remains under a state of emergency as people prepare for another storm to hit the coast. CBS News correspondent Danya Bacchus joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain what this means for the state that has been facing severe drought conditions.
CBS News
Raw video: Rain runoff creates hazards on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains
The rain runoff Wednesday from the atmospheric river was washing over Highway 17 near Redwood Estates. Meanwhile, at least two residents said they were defying mandatory evacuation orders.
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Nutrient Management Commission moves to close phosphorus monitoring loophole
Delaware’s Nutrient Management Commission – responsible for regulating use of fertilizers like poultry waste to limit groundwater pollution – voted to move forward with rare changes to the state’s nutrient management rules this week. Nutrient Management Program Director Chris Brosch says the state only changes nutrient...
Republicans criticize Delaware's tightening tailpipe rules
(The Center Square) — Delaware is planning to enact some of the most stringent regulations for vehicle emissions in the nation, as the Carey administration seeks to curb tailpipe pollution that are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The new regulations, drafted by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, would adopt California's newly approved Advanced Clean Cars II standards, which require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of new zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks in model years 2026 through 2035. ...
Chilling new details in Idaho student murders
An affidavit released Thursday had new details about the murders of four University of Idaho students and how police tracked down suspect Bryan Kohberger. Omar Villafranca reports.
Pennsylvania officials share details on arrest of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger
Pennsylvania law enforcement officials held a news conference to release details about the arrest last week of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Watch their full remarks.
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
Court documents reveal evidence linking suspect to Idaho murders
A police affidavit released Thursday details alleged evidence connecting a suspect to the killing of four University of Idaho students, including DNA found at the crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant sat down with friends and colleagues of Bryan Kohberger to learn more about the suspect.
Hobbs calls on elected officials to end conspiracy theories
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that...
Idaho murders suspect makes first court appearance
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students will be extradited to Idaho after he waived his extradition rights in Pennsylvania. CBS News correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
Colorado funeral home owner accused of selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge. Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.
Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested
A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
Judge: Tennessee must release consultant COVID response docs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered Gov. Bill Lee’s administration to release consultant reports that recommend how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic — documents the state argued should remain secret under public records law. Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal on Tuesday ruled in favor of FW Publishing and journalist Stephen Elliott, who had requested documents assembled by consulting company McKinsey and Company for the Republican governor’s team. FW Publishing is the parent company of the Nashville Scene, Nashville Post and other Tennessee publications. McKinsey charged the state $3.8 million for its work. The series of...
NJ May Block Doctors From Reporting Medical Debt to Credit Bureaus
If you have an unpaid bill from a doctor's office or hospital, your healthcare provider currently has the right to send that information to a credit bureau, allowing the outstanding balance to impact your credit score. A proposed state law looking to scrap that right narrowly cleared a panel of...
Centre Daily
Burned man found hanging from electric tower was taking copper wiring, PA cops say
A man was badly shocked while stealing copper wire from an electrical tower in Pennsylvania, according to police. First responders found the man hanging in the air from a power supply tower in Plainfield Township around 6 a.m. on Nov. 4, the Slate Belt Regional Police Department said in a Jan. 1 news release. He was badly injured after cutting into a “large copper wire,” which was apparently live.
Comments / 0