PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says he’s proving doubters wrong when it comes to the city’s crime statistics for 2022. “When we talk about gun violence, 28 percent down on shooting incidents, 26 percent down on shooting victims, 26 down on shooting murders, and 27 percent down on all murders. We’ll take any downward motion we can,” said Echevarria.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO