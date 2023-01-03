Read full article on original website
Police Chief: Homicides, shootings, other gun violence numbers all down in 2022
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says he’s proving doubters wrong when it comes to the city’s crime statistics for 2022. “When we talk about gun violence, 28 percent down on shooting incidents, 26 percent down on shooting victims, 26 down on shooting murders, and 27 percent down on all murders. We’ll take any downward motion we can,” said Echevarria.
Man pleads not guilty to Bartonville attempted murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man is being arraigned on charges accusing him of assaulting a family member is pleading not guilty. Austin Ricca, 27, appeared in Peoria County Court Thursday, after a grand jury charged him last week with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Battery. Ricca...
Peoria County makes arguments in court to eliminate auditor office
PEORIA, Ill. – Attorneys for Peoria County argue there is no merit to keeping the county’s auditor office open. Arguments were made in appellate court on Wednesday. Auditor Jessica Thomas has argued that the language in the referendum to eliminate her office was unconstitutionally vague, and that no end date for the office was set.
Rivian misses goal for 2022, but just barely
NORMAL, Ill. — Rivian Automotive fell just short of its production goal of 25,000 electric vehicles at its plant in Normal during 2022, but production and vehicle deliveries picked up in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous three months. Rivian was only 663 vehicles short of achieving...
Not guilty plea entered in Woodford County attempted murder case
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman charged with a Woodford County attempted murder has entered a plea of not guilty. Court records indicate Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday on one count of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Battery. Sturdivant was arrested in Springfield December 16th, almost...
