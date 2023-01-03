Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Moment Horse Realizes His Best Buddy Is Waiting for Him Is Full of Joy
We will never not be amazed by animals' abilities to recognize their favorite humans. And we will never not love watching the videos of their faces when they do see their human. It just warms our hearts. And that's no different for TikTok user @rudniktheroan. This beautiful horse named Rudnik...
A mom mentioned she played the fiddle so the bar band handed her one. She totally shredded.
The devil may have gone down to Georgia, but it appears he took a detour to a bar in Nashville and possessed a middle-aged mom on his way down there. In a TikTok video that's been viewed 5.5 million times, Olivia Reeth's daughter shared that her family had gone to the Whiskey Bent Saloon in Nashville and was watching the Moonshine Outlaw Band perform. Her mom told the band she played the fiddle, and mid-song, the fiddle player decided to hand his instrument over to her. You kind of have to wonder what the guy was thinking. Did he imagine she'd be able to keep up with the band? Did he figure she'd play a few bars and then hand it back?
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Dances to Meet Newborn and It's Too Cute to Handle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When you typically hear of families bringing in new babies, you probably think of very jealous fur babies. But that’s not always true. Sometimes, our fur babies actually welcome in the newborns and look after them like they their own. In fact, one Golden Retriever couldn’t wait to meet the newest family member.
pethelpful.com
Precious Akita Puppy Waiting His Turn to Meet Santa Is Simply Irresistible
Precious Akita Puppy Waiting His Turn to Meet Santa Is Simply Irresistible

We've decided there's nothing cuter than a long-hair Akita puppy, like the one posted by TikTok account @AkitaChief. But you know what's even cuter than that? A long-hair Akita meeting Santa Claus! Not only is this video simply adorable, it's such a smart idea for puppy socialization too!
northernarchitecture.us
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
pethelpful.com
Dog Who Made It to His 23rd New Year's Celebration Is Such an Inspiration
Dog Who Made It to His 23rd New Year's Celebration Is Such an Inspiration

This New Year's celebration was special for so many reasons, but one senior dog owner was even more grateful for this milestone. @Thejoebrown's adorable senior beagle made it to see his 23rd New Year, and all of TikTok came together to celebrate. All it took was one sweet video of the old boy!
