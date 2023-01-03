Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area will see brief break in wet weather before more torrential rains
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents weary of rain and waterlogged basements will get a brief reprieve in the wet weather on Friday – only to be met with more storms throughout the weekend and beyond. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said the sun will break through on Friday, although there may...
Timeline: Today's strong storm is Level 3 as Bay Area deals with flooding and damage
Thursday's storm is ranking a strong Level 3 compared to the Level 5 storm on Wednesday and the entire region remains under a Flood Advisory with high winds continuing as flooding and damage persist.
Paradise Post
‘Common sense’ could prevent storm chaos, officials say
With what looks to be an ominous and potentially deadly storm approaching, Bay Area agencies were issuing warnings to residents about the dangerous weather that’s expected to strike Wednesday — and the serious threats to life that it will bring. In a forceful and striking bulletin posted Monday...
Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
Exactly 41 years ago, the Bay Area was hit by another deadly storm
A total of 31 people were killed during the 1982 storm in the Bay Area, mostly by mudslides.
morganhilllife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
KTVU FOX 2
Wednesday's storm expected to impact all forms of travel
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The approaching atmospheric river is certain to make travel challenging, no matter how a person plans to get around. Tuesday night travel on Hwy. 101 saw traffic moving slowly over mostly dry pavement. But Wednesday, experts said the commute is likely to be more of a slog than a crawl.
alamedasun.com
City Prepares for Another Major Storm
A second rainstorm in less than a week was scheduled to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and continue into Thursday, Jan. 5 (the Alameda Sun went to press before the scheduled rainstorm). The rainstorm is scheduled to be accompanied by winds reaching up to 30 miles an hour on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). As a result, the NWS issued a flood watch and a high wind warning for Alameda County from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
sfstandard.com
Wet Weather Could Help Bay Area Water Shortage—But Will It Solve Drought?
Even as heavy rain slams the Bay Area this week, millions of residents are still being asked to cut their water use for the fourth consecutive year of drought in the region. With rain expected to continue, will the wet weather mean an end to Northern California’s drought? Not so fast, experts say.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm
After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
Fallen tree from storm causes headaches for new San Francisco homeowners
SAN FRANCISCO – New homeowners in San Francisco's Inner Sunset are trying to figure out what to do next, after a tree came crashing down during this week's storm. The pair are now stuck navigating a tangled web of city bureaucracy.Liz Morrison and Jonathan Hunt just moved into their home with their two toddlers, near the Hidden Garden steps just two weeks ago. The first-time homeowners say this was made possible due to a housing program with the city. "We didn't think we would be able to own a home for many years to come and we had to work really...
'We’re going to stay wet': Parade of storms coming to SF Bay Area
Wednesday's much-anticipated bomb cyclone event was not a "one-and-done storm," the National Weather Service said.
KTVU FOX 2
Raw video: Skyfox over Redwood Road closure in Alameda County
Skyfox flew above Redwood Road in unincorporated Alameda County on Thursday. The road is closed at mile marker 8.15 due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by storms.
NBC Bay Area
Snow Piles Up at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
If it's raining in the Bay Area, that usually means in it’s snowing in Tahoe. Palisades Ski Resort just had a record amount of snowfall over the weekend, and it got even more Wednesday. In the past seven days, nearly 5 feet of snow has piled up in Tahoe.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain picking up again in Bay Area, snow in Tahoe
The rain in the Bay Area will pick up again Thursday, then a short break Friday. Snow and wind is hitting the Tahoe area today.
Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns
The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
