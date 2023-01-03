Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.

