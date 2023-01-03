Read full article on original website
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
“Most Haunted Road In San Francisco”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In San Francisco”- 3 Cemeteries You Shouldn’t Visit If You’re Scared Of GhostLIFE_HACKSSan Francisco, CA
Korean- and Thai-inspired Spot Rises in the Inner Sunset
Two San Francisco food truck veterans quietly opened a Korean- and Thai-inspired restaurant called Kothai Republic in the Inner Sunset last month. Longtime friends Sung Park and Gof Sanguanwong are both Bay Area restaurant veterans who previously operated a food truck called Spork and Stix. With Kothai Republic, Park said he and Sanguanwong finally have the time and kitchen space to iterate.
hoodline.com
Bob Wise, founder of one SF’s longest-running surf shops, has died
We brought you sad news back in 2019, when Ocean Beach surf shop fixture Wise Surfboards closed, after 51 years in business in San Francisco. But we have even sadder news today, as we learn that Wise Surfboards founder and local surfing culture legend Bob Wise died, just days before Christmas. He was 74.
Where every Bay Area foodie should eat and drink in Alameda
This little island across from San Francisco is packed with flavor.
15 SF Spots That Look Normal But Have Fascinating Backstories
Any SF history geek knows that you can’t walk out the door without passing some interesting spot with a crazy backstory. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorites that you can see for yourself on any given day. The best part? Nearly all of these spots are outdoors and free to visit, so you never really know when you’ll stumble across one. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction. This one-block alley off of Columbus Ave stands at the base of the Transamerica Pyramid. You’ll know you’ve found it when you see the wavy lines in the concrete — they mark what was once SF’s original shoreline before the Gold Rush. (Another shoreline marker from 1852 can be found at 160 King Street in the Financial District) The street itself was named for Anson Parsons Hotaling, who owned a whiskey warehouse around the corner that miraculously survived the 1906 earthquake. Another building that survived is now Barbarossa Lounge, whose original red-brick back entrance still stands on Hotaling Place.
S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns
The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
A New Gourmet Bakery Is Arriving in Palo Alto
Bay Area-based bakery Marvel Cake, known for its custom gourmet desserts, appears to be opening a second shop.
hoodline.com
Gin-centric bar Whitechapel is closing for the season in Civic Center
The days of bars reopening and then closing again appear not to be over, as once-bustling Tenderloin/Civic Center cocktail spot Whitechapel (600 Polk Street) has decided to close temporarily once more due to flagging business — and whether it reopens again sounds like an open question. "Thanks so much...
California storm causes delays, cancellations at SFO
Air travel is expected to take a hit from the tempest.
Eater
This Michelin-Rated Millbrae Dim Sum Destination Has Closed for Good
Hong Kong Flower Lounge, known for Michelin Guide-approved dim sum, permanently closed on December 31 as first reported by KTSF26. Former manager Albert Yau told SFGATE the owner decided to retire. The restaurant’s lease was set to expire, and the owners chose not to renew. The landlord has plans to rent out the space at a later date after a remodel.
Flights bound for SFO diverted to San Jose as storm hits Bay Area
Keep in mind if flying into SFO this week.
KQED
As a Filipino American, Dungeness Crab Was Part of My OG San Francisco Childhood
Frisco Foodies is a recurring column in which a San Francisco local shares food memories of growing up in a now rapidly changing city. never learned how to fish when I was growing up in San Francisco, but I did learn how to go crabbing. We lived on Treasure Island — or T.I., as the locals call it — back when the man-made island was still an active naval base. All through my childhood, I was surrounded by the damp, salty smell of waves crashing upon an artificial seawall — the cawing of gulls, faint tapping of metal hooks on flagpoles and ever-present foghorn in the distance.
Huge undeveloped Bay Area waterfront parcel gets major price cut
The most recent price cut puts the land at a nearly 60% discount.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Salesforce to lay off 10% of employees, close some offices
SAN FRANCISCO - Salesforce said it's laying off about 10% of its employees and closing some offices, as the company hired too many during the pandemic when things were looking good. It's the latest Silicon Valley "bloodbath," as companies including Stripe, Lyft, Coinbase, Robinhood, Meta and Twitter are also cutting...
Anthony Bourdain-featured Seattle bakery Piroshky Piroshky is coming to the Bay Area
"I crave stuff like this," Bourdain said in a 2007 episode of "No Reservations."
This Spacious $20 Million San Francisco Home Has Jaw-Dropping Bay and City Views
Spacious isn’t the first word that comes to mind with San Francisco real estate, but this magnificent home at 2626 Larkin fits the bill. Located in the city’s upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, the 10,824-square-foot home has five bedrooms, a guest apartment, five bathrooms and three half bathrooms. It’s currently listed for $20 million. Designed by San Francisco architect Sandy Walker in 2013, with interior architecture and design by Helga Horner, the residence is crafted to perfection with globally sourced materials. The elegant home has classic and elegant European-inspired interiors with gorgeous interior features with five total levels. The most striking feature...
foxla.com
San Francisco firefighters rescue family trapped in car by fallen tree
SAN FRANCISCO - A family is reportedly okay after a tree toppled onto their car in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a toppled tree trapping motorists on Larkin Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Larkin Street is one block east of San Francisco City Hall.
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
Bay Area Apple stores close early due to storm
(KRON) — Apple stores in the Bay Area are closing their doors early on Wednesday due to the storm set to slam the region. Apple’s website shows that its Bay Area stores shut down by 3:00 p.m. Some other retail stores in the area making the same decision. Clothing store Oaklandish tweeted that its Downtown […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
