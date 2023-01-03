PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO