Channel 6000

Coastal wave action; rain and strong east wind for Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?

The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.

Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonvalleytimes.com

Teeth whitening, more food carts, Hobby Lobby are headed to Beaverton

Businesses are ringing in the New Year in Beaverton by opening new locations and continuing construction work in the beginning days of 2023. Among the new businesses growing into the city are The Gleamery dental salon, a new location of Breakside Brewing, what will be the ninth Hobby Lobby location in Oregon, and a relocated vein care center.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
