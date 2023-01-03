Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
What is a bomb cyclone? Wall of water headed for Portland as storm develops
Rain and wind are already starting to pour into the Portland area Wednesday afternoon due to the bomb cyclone rotating offshore. But what exactly is a bomb cyclone?
Channel 6000
Coastal wave action; rain and strong east wind for Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s weather might be preferred over what northern California is going to see in the next 24 hours. Wednesday is our day for stronger easterly winds through the Columbia River Gorge and Portland, and all the way out to the coast. Wind picks up by the morning hours. Gusts could reach 35-40 mph in Portland. Daytime highs will be cooler than normal for Portland, low 40s.
Channel 6000
Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
Landslide washes away 20-foot section of popular hiking spot; trail still open
The Multnomah-Wahkeena Loop Trail, one of the more popular hiking spots in the Columbia River Gorge, remains open after a slide washed away a 20-foot section of the paved path about a half-mile past Benson Bridge, near Multnomah Falls.
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
Preservationists say windows at former Portland Korean Church are worth saving. Are they Povey Brothers glass?
The pending demolition of the former Portland Korean Church brought preservationists to downtown Portland to see Tuesday’s fire damage. Among their questions: Can any of the stained-glass windows still intact above the doors to the 118-year-old building be saved? And are the windows, which feature opalescent glass, products of the famed Povey Brothers Art Glass Studio, the Portland-based company known as “Tiffany of the Northwest”?
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
WWEEK
The City Is Dismal After Hours. Open a Waffle House.
Problem: The city is dismal after hours. Idea: Open a Waffle House. Portland isn’t dead. It’s just dead after 10 pm. When the lights went out last March at The Roxy diner on Southwest Harvey Milk Street, it wasn’t just the end of 27 years of serving pancakes and camaraderie to the LGBTQ+ kids and scruffy misfits. It was the demise of the last 24-hour indoor restaurant in central Portland.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Teeth whitening, more food carts, Hobby Lobby are headed to Beaverton
Businesses are ringing in the New Year in Beaverton by opening new locations and continuing construction work in the beginning days of 2023. Among the new businesses growing into the city are The Gleamery dental salon, a new location of Breakside Brewing, what will be the ninth Hobby Lobby location in Oregon, and a relocated vein care center.
Home prices are going down and seller concessions on the rise, realtors say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland real estate agents say the market is back into historical trends. The two-year home buying frenzy has slowed down as interest rates have hit nearly 7% - something that's stopped buyers from going all in on their future home. But real estate agents say things...
Safeway combats theft with separate shopping section for high-theft items at certain locations
PORTLAND, Oregon — The shoplifting epidemic in Portland is happening in plain sight. KGW has documented people stealing armloads of products that security experts like Scott Castleman say are resold on the black market. “In my career in loss prevention, I’ve never seen anything to the degree that we...
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
Police: Woman pushing child in stroller hit by driver in Forest Grove
A woman and young child were rushed to the hospital Thursday after they were struck by a vehicle while walking in Forest Grove, authorities said.
WWEEK
Why Did Portland General Electric Want to Build Trojan Nuclear Plant in the First Place?
I recall protesting against the now-defunct Trojan nuclear plant in the 1980s. One question I don’t recall anyone asking back then, however: Why did they want to build Trojan in the first place, given that our region already had (and still has) more hydropower than we can use? —Duke Nukem.
'I haven’t been able to stop': More potent, addictive form of meth impacts Portland’s homeless population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men smoked meth out of a glass pipe on the corner of Northwest 4th Avenue and Glisan Street in Portland's Old Town on a dry December morning. One sat in a wheelchair while the other kneeled on a piece of cardboard covered in drugs, a banana, old shoes and a green-and-black scarf.
Oregonians can expect a small deduction in their next paycheck. Here’s why.
The next paycheck Oregonians receive after January 1, 2023 will have a slight deduction.
WWEEK
Teens Suspected of Lighting Series of Fires in Southeast Portland Indicted on Slew of Arson Charges
Three Portland teenagers suspected of starting a string of grass fires in Mt. Tabor Park this summer were indicted on a slew of charges Jan. 3 after a grand jury proceeding in late December. The three 18-year-olds—Malik Hares, Sam Perkins and Wayne Chen—were indicted on a total of 14 charges,...
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
kptv.com
Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
