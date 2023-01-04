Read full article on original website
Seven Tennessee Public Schools Selected as State Finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and seven schools in Tennessee were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each State Finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
waewradio.com
HOLDER-BUSH AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCED
The Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has announced they are currently accepting applications for the Holder-Bush Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually in the amount of $300 to a deserving Cumberland County student majoring in some field of agriculture at Tennessee Technology University in Cookeville. Applications...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Reports No Additional COVID-19 Deaths Since Dec. 3, 2022
According to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health, Cumberland County has reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 since December 3, 2022. Cumberland County’s coronavirus death toll remained at 344 on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The county’s positive case count has risen by 48 over a 7-day period, bringing the total positive since pandemic reporting began to 19,141 on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
bbbtv12.com
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County woman charged with three counts of voter fraud, indictment says
In Bradley County, a woman is charged with three counts of voter registration fraud. According to an indictment, Emily Jessop Bowers committed voter fraud three times: twice in 2020, and again last August. The indictment says Bowers intentionally registered or voted outside her district. She will be in court January...
WDEF
Sheriff releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office releases the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Thursday. Last Thursday, both Hamilton County and Chattanooga City officers chased a suspect who they say was driving a stolen vehicle from Catoosa County. They say that during the...
East Tennessee woman stuck in limbo after thief drains bank account
A disabled East Tennessee woman is despondent this new year after her banking account was hacked. The woman said the account has money deposited from her disability and social security checks.
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
Trucking company of driver who fatally crashed into Loudon Co. deputy in 2022 failed to meet federal standards
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Nationwide, as new trucking companies emerge, federal regulators are finding it difficult to keep up, according to an investigation by WBIR's sister station in Denver. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration inspects and regulates commercial carriers, but Zach Cahalan, the executive director of the Truck...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
