Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

I died during labor to my third and last child.i can't explain the experience I went through. My blood pressure went to 80/40 to well in the 200s within 10mins. I crashed. I could hear the nurses and doctors yelling for the crash cart, I heard a nurse trying to wake me, I saw the light at the end of the tunnel. They had the er and doctors preparing me for emergency surgery to get her out and save the baby.Long story I clearly pulled through and the rest of my stay every doctor or nurse that came in my room kept saying how they heard I had a hard time and it was a miracle that I was alive. I was telling my story to a friend when I took the kids to church 4 weeks later and a nurse I had known for many years interrupted us and said I work at the hospital down in post and we heard all the craziness that was going on they told us and I looked it up and saw it was you and started praying for you. I do believe it worked. 6 yrs later still telling this story brings tears to my eyes.
🥲🥲 I saw him on Rachel Ray and it made me cry. So sad. But, he loved his wife so much. I also watched FATHERHOOD with Kevin Hart… I didn’t know it was about this real-life family. Great movie … so touching. ❤️
This story sounds similar to my friends,his wife gave birth to a little girl (Jennifer)born with Down’s syndrome,they were bound and determined to give their little girl a normal as possible life,his wife worked for a insurance company,she traveled occasionally,6 months after the baby was born ,she and a co worker had to fly to a paper company to explain a new health and benefits package,there company chartered a plane to fly them,while en route they hit bad weather,and crashed into the side of Mt.Adams (wa.state)killing all three instantly,to make a long story short,my friend raised Jennifer on his own,very little help,even though Jennifer had Down’s syndrome she grew up ,graduated from high school ,even attended college,she has a job ,her own apartment,all because my friend kept and fulfilled a promise they made to give their daughter a normal life.my hero Arnie ,father of the century,may you Rest In Peace my friend 👍🙏
Comments / 416