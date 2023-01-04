ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Montana Free Press

The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people

Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue on scene of M trailhead

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured paraglider on the M trailhead in Bozeman. The call came in at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officials temporarily closed the M trailhead while crews performed rescue operations. Responders located the injured man and loaded...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?

Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Woman killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Belgrade

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman in her 60s was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade Saturday evening. The Belgrade Police Department reported the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. south of Amsterdam Road. The driver involved with the crash was on scene when the...
BELGRADE, MT
enewschannels.com

The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions

(BOZEMAN, Mont.) — NEWS: The latest addition to the Montana culinary scene is J.W. Heist Steakhouse, an establishment that honors the West’s ranching traditions; draws inspiration from classic American steakhouses; and produces plates with the highest level of culinary preparation. The vision for this upscale restaurant comes from a five-generation Montanan with homesteader roots; a seasoned restauranteur; a Bozeman-based, nationally-recognized interior designer; and a hospitality group consisting of executive chefs, restaurant consultants, art curators, and craftsmen. J.W. Heist opens its doors-a culmination of years of both big-picture planning and attention to detail.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Where To Get The Best Milkshake in Montana

It's the perfect combination of dessert and convenience. Who wouldn't want to have a delicious milkshake every day?. Whatever season it may be in Montana, people love having a frozen treat after a meal, event, or while walking around downtown Bozeman. We have quite a few fantastic ice cream shops that locals and tourists visit frequently. People love waffle cones, sundaes, or a simple single scoop, but I am one of those people who love a tasty milkshake. Where is the best place to get a milkshake in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
ENNIS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: With harrowing experience behind her, ex-Skyview star Brooke Berry 'at home' with Montana State

BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

'It put things in real perspective:' Montana State athletics reacts to Damar Hamlin injury

BOZEMAN — Suffering broken bones or torn ACLs is unfortunately a part of playing any sport, and it’s a risk that athletes knowingly take to play the game that they love. However, after the cardiac emergency that unfolded during Monday Night Football leaving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life, it’s prompted nationwide discussion — even at Montana State.
BOZEMAN, MT

