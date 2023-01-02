Let’s start this off with what’s really much more important here: We should continue to be concentrating on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The latest updates, while encouraging, are a reminder that Hamlin is still in recovery in the ICU after collapsing on Monday night. There are questions everywhere — and rightfully so — about whether any NFL players should be putting on a uniform this weekend in what’s slated to be the final week of the regular season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO