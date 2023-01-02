Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Football World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe's Decision
FS1's popular debate talk show Undisputed was without one notable member this Tuesday morning. Viewers tuning into the broadcast today quickly realized that Skip Bayless, normally accompanied by NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, was performing a solo show. In the hours since, many have ...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback
The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues
The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins:. "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People...
Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area
The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft... The post Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What Doug Pederson told Jaguars players after Damar Hamlin's collapse
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly still in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That game was postponed as players on both teams were devastated by the sight of Hamlin being administered CPR on the...
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
Dolphins list 16 players on first injury report ahead of Jets game
In preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Non-participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip),...
Dolphins have one last shot at playoffs in Week 18 vs. Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A month ago, this game between AFC East rivals might have had different implications. Both the New York Jets (7-9) and Miami Dolphins (8-8) were above .500 entering December and on track for their first playoff appearances in some time. Miami was challenging Buffalo for the division’s top spot. New York was off to its best start in years.
Dolphins drop out of top 15 in post-Week 17 power rankings
This past weekend, the Miami Dolphins were defeated by the New England Patriots, handing them their fifth straight loss to potential playoff teams. Throughout the year, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane has been producing weekly NFL power rankings, and after sliding down to No. 12 last week, Mike McDaniel’s has fallen outside of the top 15 to No. 16.
NHL Power Rankings: Sabres climb as team eyes first playoff berth since 2011
While these NHL Power Rankings do weigh things like wins, losses, and a slew of statistics, they also take vibes into consideration. And because of the vibes surrounding the team, the Buffalo Sabres are rapidly rising in these rankings. Since the start of December, Buffalo has been one of the...
4 ways the NFL could resolve the postponed Bills - Bengals game before the playoffs
Let’s start this off with what’s really much more important here: We should continue to be concentrating on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The latest updates, while encouraging, are a reminder that Hamlin is still in recovery in the ICU after collapsing on Monday night. There are questions everywhere — and rightfully so — about whether any NFL players should be putting on a uniform this weekend in what’s slated to be the final week of the regular season.
With no resume date for Bills-Bengals, sportsbooks are voiding wagers and refunding bettors
In light of news that Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals won’t be resumed this week, several sportsbooks are voiding out unsettled wagers and returning money to bettors. The game was postponed in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac...
NFL news: The coin toss Ravens-Bengals scenario that’s still alive
With the NFL making it official that the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills is deemed canceled and won’t be re-played, some may think that the AFC North division title is still up for grabs, with only the Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens left to contend for it.
L2M: Mitchell committed lane violation on game-tying basket vs. Bulls
Donovan Mitchell's memorable 71-point performance Monday versus the Chicago Bulls now has a bit of an asterisk. The NBA's last-two-minute report showed that the Cleveland Cavaliers star committed a lane violation moments before his putback forced overtime. Cleveland eventually prevailed 145-134 following the extra frame, with Mitchell scoring 13 more...
