Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Shannon Sharpe's Decision

FS1's popular debate talk show Undisputed was without one notable member this Tuesday morning.  Viewers tuning into the broadcast today quickly realized that Skip Bayless, normally accompanied by NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, was performing a solo show.  In the hours since, many have ...
NJ.com

Dolphins sign ex-Giants quarterback

The Miami Dolphins have to make some moves at quarterback in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s because Miami might be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater for the matchup. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area

The New England Patriots have been horrendous on offense for the majority of the 2022 season, and owner Robert Kraft sounds like he is fed up with what he has seen on that side of the ball. Before New England’s win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Albert Breer of NBC Sports reported that Kraft... The post Report: Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to make changes in 1 area appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Dolphins have one last shot at playoffs in Week 18 vs. Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A month ago, this game between AFC East rivals might have had different implications. Both the New York Jets (7-9) and Miami Dolphins (8-8) were above .500 entering December and on track for their first playoff appearances in some time. Miami was challenging Buffalo for the division’s top spot. New York was off to its best start in years.
MINNESOTA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ways the NFL could resolve the postponed Bills - Bengals game before the playoffs

Let’s start this off with what’s really much more important here: We should continue to be concentrating on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The latest updates, while encouraging, are a reminder that Hamlin is still in recovery in the ICU after collapsing on Monday night. There are questions everywhere — and rightfully so — about whether any NFL players should be putting on a uniform this weekend in what’s slated to be the final week of the regular season.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

L2M: Mitchell committed lane violation on game-tying basket vs. Bulls

Donovan Mitchell's memorable 71-point performance Monday versus the Chicago Bulls now has a bit of an asterisk. The NBA's last-two-minute report showed that the Cleveland Cavaliers star committed a lane violation moments before his putback forced overtime. Cleveland eventually prevailed 145-134 following the extra frame, with Mitchell scoring 13 more...
CHICAGO, IL

