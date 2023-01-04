ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Ifechukwu “Eephie” Achife, USC (Marshall)

“Always excited about new adventures. I carry a camera around to capture sunsets.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: For someone scared of heights, I’ve completed three canopy walks and plan to complete more as I travel. Trying for 10. Undergraduate School and Major: University of Ibadan; Master of Science in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jena E. Brown, USC (Marshall)

“Like a boxed wine, I am economical, fun, reliable, and a great addition to Catan.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: My husband, Swasey, is also in the USC Marshall Full-Time MBA program, and we have two kids under four years old, so our MBA is truly an adventure!. Undergraduate School and...
HOUSTON, TX
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jay Min, USC (Marshall)

“I’m probably the most economically efficient person you will ever meet.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love working out via VR games – I play expert+ level on Beat Saber. Undergraduate School and Major: Wofford College; Finance. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Pridelines, Director of Finance and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Anuj Deepak, USC (Marshall)

“Ambitious, enthusiastic go-getter with a penchant for travel and a deep-rooted love for food; dark sense of humor and an open mind.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have skydived over the Palm Jumeriah in Dubai, been scuba diving in the Indian Ocean and gone hiking through the Himalayas!. Undergraduate School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Craig Pilla, USC (Marshall)

“I am a curious young professional who loves learning about new ideas and cultures.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have traveled to five of the seven continents. Undergraduate School and Major: Major in Economics from Northwestern University. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Associate – Prime Brokerage Risk at Societe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Christina Ingraldi, USC (Marshall)

“Insatiably curious, curly-haired champion for diversity.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have a goal to visit all 50 states, and I’ve already visited over 30! My latest state was Alaska, which I visited a week before starting at Marshall. Undergraduate School and Major: The Wharton School of Business at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Karnessia Georgetown, USC (Marshall)

“Karnessia is a passionate problem solver and creative interested in empowering communities and telling stories.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: My name is a combination of my mom (Karen) and dad’s (Arness) name!. Undergraduate School and Major: Yale University, Economics. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: The Delores Taylor Arthur...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal

Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Why have eggs been so expensive lately?

The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain. (Jan. 5, 2023) The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain. (Jan. 5, 2023) Rescued owl ready to take flight once again. After more...
MICHIGAN STATE
chainstoreage.com

PREIT wins mortgage extension on Woodland Mall

PREIT’s Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Mich., has gotten a thumb’s up from its mortgage lender. The Philadelphia-based mall owner-operator began renovating the property before the pandemic hit and has achieved average sales per sq. ft. of more than $625. As a result, PREIT announced, it has executed an extension of its loan through June 2023 with an option to extend it to October.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

