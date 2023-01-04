While parents and students across Orange County took a break from school over the winter holidays, their local school boards very much stayed in play. Today, at 4 p.m., right on the heels of the New Year’s holiday, a newly-elected governing board majority in the Orange Unified School District has scheduled a special meeting to consider firing both their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen and Cathleen Corella, an Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services, according to school district records.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO