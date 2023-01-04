ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jay Min, USC (Marshall)

“I’m probably the most economically efficient person you will ever meet.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love working out via VR games – I play expert+ level on Beat Saber. Undergraduate School and Major: Wofford College; Finance. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Pridelines, Director of Finance and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Ifechukwu “Eephie” Achife, USC (Marshall)

“Always excited about new adventures. I carry a camera around to capture sunsets.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: For someone scared of heights, I’ve completed three canopy walks and plan to complete more as I travel. Trying for 10. Undergraduate School and Major: University of Ibadan; Master of Science in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Craig Pilla, USC (Marshall)

“I am a curious young professional who loves learning about new ideas and cultures.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have traveled to five of the seven continents. Undergraduate School and Major: Major in Economics from Northwestern University. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Associate – Prime Brokerage Risk at Societe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Christina Ingraldi, USC (Marshall)

“Insatiably curious, curly-haired champion for diversity.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I have a goal to visit all 50 states, and I’ve already visited over 30! My latest state was Alaska, which I visited a week before starting at Marshall. Undergraduate School and Major: The Wharton School of Business at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Karnessia Georgetown, USC (Marshall)

“Karnessia is a passionate problem solver and creative interested in empowering communities and telling stories.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: My name is a combination of my mom (Karen) and dad’s (Arness) name!. Undergraduate School and Major: Yale University, Economics. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: The Delores Taylor Arthur...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jena E. Brown, USC (Marshall)

“Like a boxed wine, I am economical, fun, reliable, and a great addition to Catan.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: My husband, Swasey, is also in the USC Marshall Full-Time MBA program, and we have two kids under four years old, so our MBA is truly an adventure!. Undergraduate School and...
HOUSTON, TX
Poets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2024: Jared Knight, USC (Marshall)

“A former professional hockey player turned finance enthusiast.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I was drafted 32nd overall to the Boston Bruins in 2010. Undergraduate School and Major: Sports Science at The University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. Most Recent Employer and Job Title: Strategy Insights Associate, Infront X.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Pasadena, CA, For A Meal In 2023

To search for the best restaurants in Pasadena, CA, you just need to type the keyword, and results will appear within a second, showing countless addresses and sites to view. The problem is that it takes more than one click to pick out the perfect places among them. However, it...
PASADENA, CA
AllTrojans

Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans

Class of 2025 Orange (California) star Jett White received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans as a freshman. At the time, that was enough for the nation's No. 61 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback to end the process, as he almost immediately announced his commitment. On Tuesday, however, ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Private Owner is Marketing Five-Property Shoe Palace Portfolio in Southern California with $18MM Asking Price

As the retail market continues its rebound from the impact of the global pandemic, some investors are looking to trade their properties. In one of these examples, Morgan Hill-based Mersho Grit Investors is planning to sell a five-property retail portfolio across Southern California, with one particular tenant as the leaseholder, Shoe Palace. Mersho Grit is looking to sell the portfolio for $18.6 million, according to the property’s offering document.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ktbb.com

Death in the Dorms: Inside the shocking murder of 21-year-old UCLA student Andrea DelVesco

(LOS ANGELES) -- Westwood, the picturesque Los Angeles neighborhood home to UCLA, is the "perfect college town," according to one student. "It's beautiful. It feels safe." But one morning in September 2015, just as a new school year began, a bright, promising student was brutally stabbed to death and set on fire in her Westwood apartment in an unfathomable crime that sent shockwaves across campus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lacademie.com

19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023

If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
LONG BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change

On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

RECRUTING: USC in top four for transfer starting left tackle

USC needs to keep adding talented depth and competition to its offensive line room, especially with the departures of three starters as sixth-year senior All-American Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees as well as Virginia transfer Bobby Haskins have exhausted their NCAA eligibility. The Trojans recently added a commitment from Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

Architectural gem in Eagle Rock sells for $3 million+

Designed and built by Eagle Rock architect, Oakley L. Norton, this stunning four-bed, three-bath estate sold for $3.125 million in November. The price tag apparently surprised even the sellers, who listed the home for $1.995 million on Oct. 13. But the bids quickly escalated and the home was under contract in 10 days — with a $1.1 million markup.
LOS ANGELES, CA

