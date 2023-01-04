ENGADINE, Mich. (WJMN) – The hottest spot in the Upper Peninsula might very well be the tiny town of Engadine. It’s home to a business that likes to turn up the heat. Upper Peninsula Sauna Company founder Zeak DeWyse got the idea of building a sauna in the shape of a barrel from an inflight magazine article he read many years ago. Fast forward to 2014 when a construction client wanted an affordable sauna built in his home, Zeak remembered the barrel sauna design and the rest is a small-town success story.

