Charlevoix, MI

UPMATTERS

Turning up the heat for hand-crafted saunas made in the U.P.

ENGADINE, Mich. (WJMN) – The hottest spot in the Upper Peninsula might very well be the tiny town of Engadine. It’s home to a business that likes to turn up the heat. Upper Peninsula Sauna Company founder Zeak DeWyse got the idea of building a sauna in the shape of a barrel from an inflight magazine article he read many years ago. Fast forward to 2014 when a construction client wanted an affordable sauna built in his home, Zeak remembered the barrel sauna design and the rest is a small-town success story.
ENGADINE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

2023 antique tractor parade across Mackinac Bridge canceled

ST. IGNACE, MI – The annual Mackinac Bridge crossing by hundreds of antique tractors will not happen in 2023. Organizers of the event announced that the event scheduled for Sept. 9 due to ongoing “major construction” at the Mackinac Bridge. Organizers say they were informed by the Mackinac Bridge Authority that all events between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10 were canceled.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
WWMT

Interlochen businesses frequent targets of catalytic converter thefts

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a honeycomb of precious metals. That's how one car repair shop worker described a catalytic converter. Another string of catalytic converter thefts have hit Grand Traverse County. Another story: Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts. Businesses in the US-31 corridor in the...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
abc12.com

Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Traverse City commissioners debate changing light ordinance

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- How bright is too bright? That's a question that was discussed at a Traverse City commissioner meeting on Tuesday night. The City's planning department is proposed to amend its light ordinance, saying it will simplify and clear up some inconsistencies. Another story: Tourism boost...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan

Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

GAYLORD, MI
WWMT

Michiganders hit the gym to achieve New Year's resolutions

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a new year, which means people might have some resolutions in mind to complete. And for many, one of those resolutions is starting a workout routine. Another story: Tourism boost projected from unexpected visitors. "You have to be consistent because otherwise all that hard work...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive.com

2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan

SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI

