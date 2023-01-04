Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Turning up the heat for hand-crafted saunas made in the U.P.
ENGADINE, Mich. (WJMN) – The hottest spot in the Upper Peninsula might very well be the tiny town of Engadine. It’s home to a business that likes to turn up the heat. Upper Peninsula Sauna Company founder Zeak DeWyse got the idea of building a sauna in the shape of a barrel from an inflight magazine article he read many years ago. Fast forward to 2014 when a construction client wanted an affordable sauna built in his home, Zeak remembered the barrel sauna design and the rest is a small-town success story.
2023 antique tractor parade across Mackinac Bridge canceled
ST. IGNACE, MI – The annual Mackinac Bridge crossing by hundreds of antique tractors will not happen in 2023. Organizers of the event announced that the event scheduled for Sept. 9 due to ongoing “major construction” at the Mackinac Bridge. Organizers say they were informed by the Mackinac Bridge Authority that all events between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10 were canceled.
Interlochen businesses frequent targets of catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a honeycomb of precious metals. That's how one car repair shop worker described a catalytic converter. Another string of catalytic converter thefts have hit Grand Traverse County. Another story: Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts. Businesses in the US-31 corridor in the...
Alpena County man buying lake house with $4 million Michigan Lottery prize
ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alpena County man is looking forward to long summer evenings on the water after winning $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 41-year-old player purchased a Diamond 7s ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market, located at 7131 Old U.S. 27 South in Gaylord. He scratched off the ticket in the store and made a scene after discovering he won the jackpot.
Traverse City commissioners debate changing light ordinance
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- How bright is too bright? That's a question that was discussed at a Traverse City commissioner meeting on Tuesday night. The City's planning department is proposed to amend its light ordinance, saying it will simplify and clear up some inconsistencies. Another story: Tourism boost...
Sights and Sounds: Hiking Along Aspen Park Trails in Gaylord
Even when it’s cold out, Northern Michigan still has a ton of outdoor activities to offer. For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Tyler Brintnell takes us to a hike along Aspen Park Trails in Gaylord.
Parents of New Year’s Twins Call on the Community for Thoughts and Prayers
The New Year’s twins born months premature Sunday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City have taken a turn for the worse. First-time parents Kileigh and Brian are staying strong while their babies, Theo and Little Lizzie, are fighting for their lives. Both babies were transported separately, one by...
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
Traverse City Woman Hopes to Win Big in Mega Millions Drawing
A lucky Mega Millions player could be winning $785 million. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won in Michigan was two years ago, January 2021. A Traverse City woman bought her ticket today and it isn’t her first time playing the lottery. Though she has never won,...
Couple Gets Surprise New Year’s Twins at Munson in Traverse City
Empire residents Kileigh and Brian Jean received a big surprise for the New Year. “We had some dinner (on New Year’s Eve), we were watching the ball drop and things moved pretty quickly,” said Brian. Just a little after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Kileigh gave birth...
Man Wins $4 Million Off Lottery Ticket Purchased In Gaylord
An Alpena County man is looking to buy a lake house after winning $4 million. The 41-year-old anonymous player bought his ticket at DerMiner’s Parkside Market in Gaylord. “I purchase instant game tickets a few times a month and decided to purchase a Diamond 7s ticket while I was at the store,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $4 million, I started shouting in excitement! I couldn’t believe it.”
Michiganders hit the gym to achieve New Year's resolutions
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a new year, which means people might have some resolutions in mind to complete. And for many, one of those resolutions is starting a workout routine. Another story: Tourism boost projected from unexpected visitors. "You have to be consistent because otherwise all that hard work...
This Michigan County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
ACLU lawyers ask Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
