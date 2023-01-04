ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

No Mega Millions winner means jackpot closing in on $1 billion

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhEVw_0k2tit6u00

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on another 10 digit jackpot in the billions after no ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn on Tuesday night.

The winning numbers that were drawn -- the white balls 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, plus the gold Mega Ball 18 -- means that the estimated prize is now at an estimated $940 million -- or a lump sum cash option of $483.5 million -- for the next drawing which will take place this Friday evening.

"In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize," Mega Millions said in a statement announcing that nobody had won the Mega Millions jackpot. "The Mega Millions record remains $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina on October 23, 2018. Two years ago, a $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021, and there was that big $1.337 billion jackpot won in Illinois last July."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11vtC0_0k2tit6u00
Julio Cortez/AP - PHOTO: A clerk at Broad Street Liquors updates the Mega Millions jackpot at the store's lottery counter, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Timonium, Md.

There have now been 23 consecutive drawings with no Mega Millions jackpot winner dating back to Oct. 14.

"Across the country, 68 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize," Mega Millions said. "Twelve of those tickets are worth $40,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 56 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each."

In total, there were six Mega Millions jackpots awarded in 2022, ranging from $20 million in Tennessee to $1.337 billion in Illinois. The jackpot that was awarded in the latest win in October was $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.

"Since the jackpot was last won on October 14, the number of winning tickets at all prize levels has grown to more than 22.7 million across the country through 23 drawings," Mega Millions said. "These include 47 worth $1 million or more, won in 19 different states from coast to coast: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia."

The drawing on Jan. 6 will be the second drawing of 2023 and, if nobody wins again, the jackpot will likely be estimated to be into the billions.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

$15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, Wisconsin

LUCK, Wis. -- A $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold in the town of Luck, Wisconsin on Wednesday night.The winner bought the Megabucks ticket at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue – matching the six lucky numbers to win the prize. The odds of winning Megabucks are 1 in 6,991,908 – it was certain luck played a role. "Thursday morning, when I come in and run my morning reports and get your lottery report – it shows congrats to Wayne's foods in Luck, Wi, for selling a 15-million-dollar mega-bucks ticket," said store Manager Paul Wondra. "I was looking for my ticket,...
LUCK, WI
mcknightsseniorliving.com

27 states to raise minimum wage in 2023

Twenty-seven states rang in the new year with increases or planned increases to their minimum wage rate. Most took effect Jan. 1, but others will become effective later in the year. The minimum wage will reach or exceed $15 an hour in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington and parts of New...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Super senior: Florida woman earns her master’s degree at 89

A Florida woman proved that learning doesn’t ever stop when she earned her master’s degree at 89 years old. Great-grandmother Joan Donovan got an advanced degree in English and creative writing online from Southern New Hampshire University. The military spouse and breast cancer survivor were just 16 when she completed high school, but could not go on to higher education. “When I graduated from high school, I was told there was no money in the family to send me to college,” the octogenarian told SNHU. After her six children were grown and moved away, she decided to resume her studies. First, she received her associate’s...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

969K+
Followers
202K+
Post
567M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy