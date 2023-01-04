ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
FRESNO, CA
webisjericho.com

Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers

In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday.   “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday. The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening. Warnors Center […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 businesses cited in Visalia Police tobacco inspection

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department. According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products. Officials say […]
VISALIA, CA
andnowuknow.com

J. Marchini Farms' Joe Marchini Passes Away at 84

LE GRAND, CA - Leaving behind a longstanding legacy and a decorated farming career, it was recently brought to our attention that Joe (Giuseppe) Marchini passed away at the age of 84 on December 28, 2022. The Founder of California-based J. Marchini Farms had a passion for produce that went back all the way to age 13.
LE GRAND, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased

On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA

