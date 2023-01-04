Read full article on original website
Some Valley families ring in new year with cute additions
A few local families rang in the new year with a new bundle of joy. Let's welcome these New Year cuties!
Benaddiction in northwest Fresno closing Jan. 15
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Benaddiction in Nort West Fresno is closing its doors on January 15, according to the owner. The popular Fresno breakfast restaurant located at the Marks & Bullard Shopping Center will be shutting down due to a 30-day notice to vacate from their landlord, according to James Caples, owner of the […]
Ash Irvine’s Paranormal Paragraphs: Fresno Nightcrawlers
In this iteration of the paranormal paragraphs, we are straying from our usual exploration into a paranormal encounter to a paranormal creature feature. This feature will be about the Fresno Nightcrawlers, an odd and quite peculiar life form first documented in 2007, since then, the Fresno Nightcrawlers have gained a tremendous amount of internet fame.
The City of Fresno prepares for the next storm
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Tuesday’s break between rainstorms, City of Fresno crews spent the day surveying the damage left behind and preparing for the rain expected to pour down on the valley floor on Wednesday and Thursday. “Limbs down from trees, flooding issues, clearing drains, a lot of this week’s effort is from clean up, […]
Community Health: ‘No Plans to Hasten Highway 41-Madera Health Care Facility’
The closure of Madera Community Hospital has intensified the patient load at area hospitals but is not prompting Fresno-based Community Health System to accelerate its plans for a health care facility on Highway 41 in Madera County. CHS had announced in 2017 the purchase of 200 acres at the northeast...
Tollhouse man rescued from overflowing creek near home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man, stranded by a flash flood outside his home, was ushered to safety Saturday afternoon by Fresno County rescue crews. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a 78-year-old man trapped in his pickup truck, amongst the rising waters of a creek on his property on […]
2 wanted for using stolen debit card, Madera police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Police is now looking for two suspects who made multiple purchases using a stolen debit card throughout the Central Valley. They were spotted on surveillance cameras using the card at two different Walmart store locations in Madera and Merced. Sergeant Matthew McCombs with the...
Northwest Fresno pottery business aims to help foster youth
A northwest Fresno pottery business is reaching out to help foster youth in our community.
Warnors Center in Downtown Fresno reopening in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Warnors Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fresno it’s reopening its doors to the public in 2023, officials announced on Tuesday. The venue will be available as a professional event and meeting space during the day and as an entertainment place and upscale bar in the evening. Warnors Center […]
5 businesses cited in Visalia Police tobacco inspection
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department. According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products. Officials say […]
Missing 86-year-old Fresno County man Ulysses Carr found dead
Ulysses Carr is 86 years old and has Alzheimer's. He's been missing for nine days now. As search efforts continue, his family's clinging to hope for his safe return.
J. Marchini Farms' Joe Marchini Passes Away at 84
LE GRAND, CA - Leaving behind a longstanding legacy and a decorated farming career, it was recently brought to our attention that Joe (Giuseppe) Marchini passed away at the age of 84 on December 28, 2022. The Founder of California-based J. Marchini Farms had a passion for produce that went back all the way to age 13.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
Sheriff, police chief react to Fresno County zero-dollar bail ending
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials reacted on Wednesday to the removal of the zero-dollar bail rule in Fresno County, following the arrest and subsequent release on the zero-dollar bail policy of a man from Los Angeles found with 11 pounds of pure Fentanyl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Fresno County Sheriff John […]
First snow survey of season shows Kings River snowpack is above average
The Department of Water Resources' first snow survey at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe was encouraging.
Fresno Co. preps for mountain winter road conditions
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – This winter storm has brought lots of rain and snow to the Central Valley, and while the state needs it, it makes our roadways even more dangerous. On Highway 168 towards Shaver Lake, the four-lane is closed, with no reopening in sight yet. Auberry Rd. is now closing tonight and […]
Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased
On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM: Police look for 2 suspects in Fresno theft
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help to identify two suspects of a theft at a local business. Police say on Monday, December 12, 2022, two men entered the Botines Charros business that is located at 3623 West Shaw Avenue and walked around the store for several minutes. […]
Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
