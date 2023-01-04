ROGERS, Ark. — It may be unseasonably warm right now, but winter is far from over. The cold months come with more house fires. The American Red Cross serves people in a number of ways including those who lose their homes to fire. Spokesperson John Brimley says in December 2022, the organization assisted in the aftermath of nearly 40 house fires across Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.

ROGERS, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO