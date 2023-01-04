Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers Saturday, Sunshine Sunday
TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase from the west. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s overnight. A few showers will be possible after midnight in northern Arkansas. SATURDAY: A weak low-pressure system will move into the area Saturday morning. It will bring mostly cloudy skies and a 20%...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Increasing clouds Friday, showers Saturday
TONIGHT: We will see another cool night across the Natural State. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop near freezing. Prepare to scrape frost from your windows Friday morning. FRIDAY: Our cool morning will quickly turn into a warm afternoon. Temperatures will rise near 60° with partly cloudy skies....
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly clear Wednesday afternoon and overnight
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will stay with us with perhaps a few high, thin clouds. Afternoon highs reach the mid-50s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear into the night with colder temperatures. Lows slip into the mid-30s. Some may drop below freezing in northern and western Arkansas. THURSDAY: More sunshine is...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Not so cold for the coldest time of the year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – January has started off on a warm note across the Natural State. High temperatures topped out in the 70s for the first three days of the month. While no records were broken, temperatures were running around 20°+ above average. While temperatures won’t be in...
Kait 8
Jan. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again. Overnight tonight, we...
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
Kait 8
Highway closures due to high water
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
Tips from Arkansas first responders on avoiding house fires in winter
ROGERS, Ark. — It may be unseasonably warm right now, but winter is far from over. The cold months come with more house fires. The American Red Cross serves people in a number of ways including those who lose their homes to fire. Spokesperson John Brimley says in December 2022, the organization assisted in the aftermath of nearly 40 house fires across Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
Blackberry Market brings family recipes and fresh food to Central Arkansas
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last month we have been hearing of a new eatery called Blackberry Market in North Little Rock’s Argenta Community. People are raving about this place, so we just had to go learn the story. It turns out, it’s a heartwarming story of family and dreams that have come true.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
ARWC River Report shows improved snowpack
The Arkansas River Watershed Coalition’s latest River Reports shows December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas River Basin snowpack remains low at 81% of median, up from 76% a month ago. As of Jan. 3, 40% of Colorado was no longer experiencing drought conditions, according the...
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
Arkansas is 44th in U.S. for life expectancy, 41st in ER wait times according to study
According to a recent study, those wishing to live to a ripe old age and not wait in line at the emergency room may want to consider a state other than Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
State Pinball Tournament comes to Northwest Arkansas
Pinball is more than just a throwback game. There’s an active pinball community in the state of Arkansas. Plus, the State Pinball Tournament will be played in our own backyard!. Watch as Tournament Director John Monkus joins us with details along with some of the highest ranked pinballers in...
Arkansas Game and Fish warning of Avian Flu increasing, impacting birds in Arkansas
Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of Avian Flu increase in Central Arkansas.
North Little Rock police investigating after gunfire inside McCain Mall
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall.
fox16.com
Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years. The Little Rock-based company operates in the Riverdale area occupying over 60,000 square feet with plans to expand its footprint in 2023. Company founder and CEO Jeston George said that the Arkansas community has provided a strong foothold for the business.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
