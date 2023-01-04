ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers Saturday, Sunshine Sunday

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase from the west. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the 40s overnight. A few showers will be possible after midnight in northern Arkansas. SATURDAY: A weak low-pressure system will move into the area Saturday morning. It will bring mostly cloudy skies and a 20%...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Increasing clouds Friday, showers Saturday

TONIGHT: We will see another cool night across the Natural State. Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop near freezing. Prepare to scrape frost from your windows Friday morning. FRIDAY: Our cool morning will quickly turn into a warm afternoon. Temperatures will rise near 60° with partly cloudy skies....
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again. Overnight tonight, we...
ARKANSAS STATE
violetskyadventures.com

Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park

At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
PARIS, AR
Kait 8

Highway closures due to high water

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following Monday’s heavy rains, several counties in Arkansas have had their highways closed. As of 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, the following highways are closed in Northeast Arkansas:. Cross. Highway 364. Craighead. Highway 230. Jackson. Highway 37. Highway 224. You can visit IDriveArkansas’ website...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Tips from Arkansas first responders on avoiding house fires in winter

ROGERS, Ark. — It may be unseasonably warm right now, but winter is far from over. The cold months come with more house fires. The American Red Cross serves people in a number of ways including those who lose their homes to fire. Spokesperson John Brimley says in December 2022, the organization assisted in the aftermath of nearly 40 house fires across Northwest Arkansas and Southwest Missouri.
ROGERS, AR
heartoftherockiesradio.com

ARWC River Report shows improved snowpack

The Arkansas River Watershed Coalition’s latest River Reports shows December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas River Basin snowpack remains low at 81% of median, up from 76% a month ago. As of Jan. 3, 40% of Colorado was no longer experiencing drought conditions, according the...
COLORADO STATE
nwahomepage.com

State Pinball Tournament comes to Northwest Arkansas

Pinball is more than just a throwback game. There’s an active pinball community in the state of Arkansas. Plus, the State Pinball Tournament will be played in our own backyard!. Watch as Tournament Director John Monkus joins us with details along with some of the highest ranked pinballers in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Apptegy officials announces 300+ job opportunities in Little Rock in upcoming years

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with software company Apptegy announced Friday morning that they are creating more than 300 new jobs in Little Rock over the next few years. The Little Rock-based company operates in the Riverdale area occupying over 60,000 square feet with plans to expand its footprint in 2023. Company founder and CEO Jeston George said that the Arkansas community has provided a strong foothold for the business.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
ARKANSAS STATE
swarkansasnews.com

Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
ARKANSAS STATE

