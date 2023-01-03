Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw last year, which led to a plethora of changes over the past several months. Banks is truly done with WWE and is looking towards greener pastures – which is exactly what her imminent NJPW debut is all about. That being said, it seems Banks’ NJPW deal caught people off-guard in WWE.
diva-dirt.com
Naomi Reportedly Set To Be In Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
It is being reported by PWInsider that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will be in Japan and be present for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17. It is unknown if she will appear for the actual broadcast. The report is specifically saying that New Japan sources did not confirm whether or not they...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans. Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love...
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results
This bout is a three minute exhibition. Chain grappling exchange. Oleg with a double leg takedown. Strong lockup. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Hand fighting display. Oleg grabs the left leg of Oiwa. Oleg with two fireman’s carry takeovers. Standing Switch Exchange. Oleg with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
nodq.com
Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) officially debuts with NJPW
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her debut with the promotion. Mercedes came down to the ring after Kairi (Sane) successfully defended the IWGP women’s title. After a face-off in the ring, Mercedes attacked Kairi and left her laying. Mercedes cut...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/5/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Nashville, TN to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW – NOAH Joint Show Announced for Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night Two
Night Two of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will be a joint show with New Japan and Pro Wrestling NOAH talents. The two companies confirmed the news today. A press conference to announce the full card will be held on Friday, January 6 at 3am ET via the official NOAH YouTube channel.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Star Setting The Gorilla Position On Fire
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, he recalled Harry Del Rios, also known as Phantasio and Spellbinder, setting the gorilla position on fire at WWE Wrestling Challenge taping. “This dumb s— is sitting there, getting ready to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Mystery Watcher Storyline Comes to WWE NXT
A new mystery watcher storyline began on the first WWE NXT episode of 2023. Tonight’s NXT featured a segment where an anonymous person filmed NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter while they were in the trainer’s room talking with a medic. While the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jordynne Grace Explains Why Tribalism In Wrestling Sucks, Talks Feeling Overlooked Because Of It
Jordynne Grace isn’t a fan of tribalism in wrestling, especially when it stops fans from seeing her hard work. The Knockouts champion discussed this topic during her recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where she also promoted her upcoming showdown with Mickie James at the promotion’s January 13th Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
CNET
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live: How to Watch, Full Results, Sasha Banks Arrives and More
The biggest wrestling event outside of WWE's WrestleMania lights up the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday, Jan. 4. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom has made a name for itself over the last two decades for showcasing some of the best professional wrestling on the planet each year on 01/04 — and based on this year's card, it's likely to do so again.
