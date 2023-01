SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Friends of the Jackson County Public Library (JCPL) group is hosting its bi-monthly sale this Saturday, January 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Seymour Library meeting room. “Special Friends-Members Only” sales are from 10 to 10:30 a.m. that day and on Friday, January 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO