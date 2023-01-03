There will be a CBCO 56-day Challenge blood drive in Waynesville on Thursday, January 5th, at the Waynesville Medical Plaza

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thelickingnews.com
In This Edition – January 5, 2023
In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:. the details of an upcoming Open House at TLC Alternative Health. Phelps Health advertises a new physician. Only thirteen 2023 Calendars of Yesteryear are left in stock – see where to buy them.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon 5th Graders start DARE program next week
Around 350 students in the Lebanon R-3 School District will be participating in the DARE Program starting next week. The program is being coordinated by Lebanon Police School Resource Officer Jennifer Janko who says she wants to build positive relationships with the 5th grade students…. My Ozarks Online ·...
Laclede Record
New year baby born in Lebanon
Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
myozarksonline.com
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in each direction from the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange. The project also calls for restriping the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 on the bridge to expand from three lanes to four. The Route W bridge over Highway 54 and the interchange bridges at Routes 63 and 94 will be rehabilitated. MoDOT says it expects to award a contract for the project next December, with work expected to take place in 2024.
kjluradio.com
Three-vehicle crash near Jefferson City's Country Club sends two to the hospital
Four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Jefferson City Country Club. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Dennis Seidner, 72, of Jefferson City, was driving on South Country Club Drive Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of two-oncoming vehicles at Horner Road. Police say both oncoming drivers struck Seidner’s SUV in the passenger side causing heavy damage.
myozarksonline.com
Grant for Project Prom and Project Grad
Students in Wright and Texas County can benefit from a grant from the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety. Grant funding is being offered to schools in Wright and Texas County that hold student lock-in events for Project Prom or High School graduation. Ashely Metelski with the Southeast Coalition said they encourage those schools to apply for up to $200…
kjluradio.com
Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire
A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen
No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
KRMS Radio
MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan
A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check. It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road. Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on...
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County
A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
houstonherald.com
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
kjluradio.com
Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville
Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba
An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
krcgtv.com
Horse trailer involved in crash during stormy conditions on Highway 54 in Camden County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol took to twitter to ask drivers to use caution during the strong storms moving through the area Monday night. They also posted these photos of a crash that they said happened on US 54 near Route Y in Camden County. The photos appeared to show...
krcgtv.com
'We've replaced them; they've torn them down': Family on Pine Hill Cemetery vandalism
PHELPS COUNTY — Pine Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds in Phelps County, with some headstones being upwards of 170 years old. But over the past three years, they've also been a target of vandalism. "We've had gates up here; they've chained to them, torn the...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
houstonherald.com
Counterfeit $100 bills reported in area
Authorities in the area are warning of multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. The bills pass a marker test, but are obvious fakes. They do not have a security strip, and the back of the bill isn’t straight. Cabool police were first to report the issue.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested when fire uncovers large marijuana growing operation in Gasonade County
Two people are arrested after a fire reveals a large marijuana growing operation in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to a residential fire in the 3400 block of Pump Station Road, near Owensville, early Tuesday morning. After the fire was put out, authorities searched the property and found 413 marijuana plants, about five pounds of processed marijuana, and 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
