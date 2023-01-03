ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Robert, MO

myozarksonline.com

Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking personnel to please monitor their buildings and work areas and report any damage to the Service Desk

Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking post personnel as they return to work after the holidays to please monitor their buildings and work areas and report any damage to the Service Desk at 573-596-0333. During the extremely cold temperatures, the region experienced just before Christmas and during the holiday, several facilities on Fort Leonard Wood were impacted. The Directorate of Public Works has worked to repair any leaks or damage that may have been caused.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
kttn.com

Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Witch hazel program looks at unique plant

The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Several roads closed due to flooding after heavy rain

(KBSI) – Several roads in the FOX23 viewing area are closed due to water over the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports water over the road in a few counties in southeast Missouri. Butler County. Route CC north and southbound closed due to flooding. Madison County. Route V...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Local County Numbers for Alternative Deer Hunt

(Farmington) The Missouri Department of Conservation say hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods hunting season which just wrapped up Tuesday. The top harvest county was Franklin with 200 deer harvested. Last year, 10,038 deer were harvested during the alternative methods hunt. Locally for the alternative hunt,...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SAINT JAMES, MO
krcgtv.com

Monday's Strong Storm Potential

On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking another cold day tomorrow, rain chances by this weekend

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. TOMORROW: Breezy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Cloud cover holds on tonight, keeping us right around the freezing mark. Tomorrow looks a lot like today, but perhaps cloudier and therefore keeping most locations in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Friday morning will be a bit cooler as skies clear out by dawn, with morning lows falling into the mid-20s. We manage to reach the upper 40s on Friday before low pressure moves in from the west, bringing a chance of showers overnight into Saturday. The system has slowed down a bit with the latest forecast guidance, meaning more of Saturday could feature light rain. The freezing line will be just to our north, so any precipitation across northern Missouri could fall as snow, but impacts look low for Mid-Missouri at this time with Saturday highs reaching the mid-40s. Precipitation clears out late Saturday night, leaving us with cooler temperatures in the lower 40s with gradual clearing on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will end up less than 0.25". Next week starts off warmer with temperatures near 50 on Monday and Tuesday with a bit more sunshine.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period

Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The counting period began at 6 PM on December 30th and continued through 11:59 PM on January 2nd. No drownings or boating accidents were reported. Troopers additionally investigated 104 instances of DWI. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes statewide. During last year’s New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 321 of those crashes which included 98 injuries and no fatalities. Troopers arrested 96 people for driving while intoxicated last year. Both fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area. Numbers included in this story may change as more reports follow or if late deaths occur.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MISSOURI STATE

