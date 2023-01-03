Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking personnel to please monitor their buildings and work areas and report any damage to the Service Desk
Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking post personnel as they return to work after the holidays to please monitor their buildings and work areas and report any damage to the Service Desk at 573-596-0333. During the extremely cold temperatures, the region experienced just before Christmas and during the holiday, several facilities on Fort Leonard Wood were impacted. The Directorate of Public Works has worked to repair any leaks or damage that may have been caused.
kttn.com
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
mycouriertribune.com
Witch hazel program looks at unique plant
The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon.
kbsi23.com
Several roads closed due to flooding after heavy rain
(KBSI) – Several roads in the FOX23 viewing area are closed due to water over the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports water over the road in a few counties in southeast Missouri. Butler County. Route CC north and southbound closed due to flooding. Madison County. Route V...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS 8,599 DEER HARVESTED DURING ALTERNATIVE METHODS PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported preliminary data that 8,599 deer were harvested during the alternative methods portion of firearms deer season which ran from December 24, 2022 through January 3, 2023. The top harvested counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186 and Macon with 162.
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
mymoinfo.com
Local County Numbers for Alternative Deer Hunt
(Farmington) The Missouri Department of Conservation say hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods hunting season which just wrapped up Tuesday. The top harvest county was Franklin with 200 deer harvested. Last year, 10,038 deer were harvested during the alternative methods hunt. Locally for the alternative hunt,...
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
krcgtv.com
Monday's Strong Storm Potential
On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
New law makes sleeping, camping on state-owned land illegal and leaves homeless shelters concerned
ST. LOUIS — Effective Jan. 2 in Missouri, a new law makes sleeping or camping on state-owned land illegal. The law also mentions funding for more resources, but the language has some shelters in the Greater St. Louis area concerned. "Where will these individuals go? Where will they find...
abc17news.com
Tracking another cold day tomorrow, rain chances by this weekend
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. TOMORROW: Breezy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Cloud cover holds on tonight, keeping us right around the freezing mark. Tomorrow looks a lot like today, but perhaps cloudier and therefore keeping most locations in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Friday morning will be a bit cooler as skies clear out by dawn, with morning lows falling into the mid-20s. We manage to reach the upper 40s on Friday before low pressure moves in from the west, bringing a chance of showers overnight into Saturday. The system has slowed down a bit with the latest forecast guidance, meaning more of Saturday could feature light rain. The freezing line will be just to our north, so any precipitation across northern Missouri could fall as snow, but impacts look low for Mid-Missouri at this time with Saturday highs reaching the mid-40s. Precipitation clears out late Saturday night, leaving us with cooler temperatures in the lower 40s with gradual clearing on Sunday. Rainfall amounts will end up less than 0.25". Next week starts off warmer with temperatures near 50 on Monday and Tuesday with a bit more sunshine.
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
myozarksonline.com
Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period
Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The counting period began at 6 PM on December 30th and continued through 11:59 PM on January 2nd. No drownings or boating accidents were reported. Troopers additionally investigated 104 instances of DWI. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes statewide. During last year’s New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 321 of those crashes which included 98 injuries and no fatalities. Troopers arrested 96 people for driving while intoxicated last year. Both fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area. Numbers included in this story may change as more reports follow or if late deaths occur.
One of the Top 10 Cities with the Most Green Space is in Missouri
Green Space in urban areas can be really hard to find unless you're in this big city in Missouri. One city in the Show-Me State made the top 10 list of the cities with the most green space in the country, which city is it?. According to a new list...
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
When you look at the dates, most Missouri courthouses that were lost to fire, took place from 1861 to 1865, and it's not just a coincidence.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
