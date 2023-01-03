Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking personnel to please monitor their buildings and work areas and report any damage to the Service Desk

Yard debris pick-up dates will once again be available to St. Robert residents in 2023. Pick-up dates are the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month throughout the year, with the exception of holidays and inclement weather. For January, that is the 3rd and 17th, and for February, that is the 6th and 21st. Residents may place yard debris at the curbside for collection by the city by using the following guidelines: Limbs up to 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter will be collected in a pile no larger than 4-by-4-by-4 feet. This may not exceed 40 pounds. Yard waste should not include any materials arising from tree removal. It can, however, be collected through the yard debris program. One pile will be collected from each house on each collection day. And smaller yard debris such as grass and leaves may also be disposed of, as long as it does not weigh more than 40 lbs. per bag. Items not accepted for collection includes dirt and rocks, concrete, treated lumber and wood, tree stumps, and yard waste generated by contractor work. You must have everything set out on the curb by 7 AM to be picked up. This service is additionally intended for residential customers only, not for commercial use. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 573-451-2000, ext. 1144.

SAINT ROBERT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO