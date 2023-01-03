ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking personnel to please monitor their buildings and work areas and report any damage to the Service Desk

myozarksonline.com

Yard debris pick-up dates will once again be available to St. Robert residents in 2023

Yard debris pick-up dates will once again be available to St. Robert residents in 2023. Pick-up dates are the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month throughout the year, with the exception of holidays and inclement weather. For January, that is the 3rd and 17th, and for February, that is the 6th and 21st. Residents may place yard debris at the curbside for collection by the city by using the following guidelines: Limbs up to 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter will be collected in a pile no larger than 4-by-4-by-4 feet. This may not exceed 40 pounds. Yard waste should not include any materials arising from tree removal. It can, however, be collected through the yard debris program. One pile will be collected from each house on each collection day. And smaller yard debris such as grass and leaves may also be disposed of, as long as it does not weigh more than 40 lbs. per bag. Items not accepted for collection includes dirt and rocks, concrete, treated lumber and wood, tree stumps, and yard waste generated by contractor work. You must have everything set out on the curb by 7 AM to be picked up. This service is additionally intended for residential customers only, not for commercial use. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 573-451-2000, ext. 1144.
SAINT ROBERT, MO
kttn.com

Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Witch hazel program looks at unique plant

The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment

A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period

Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The counting period began at 6 PM on December 30th and continued through 11:59 PM on January 2nd. No drownings or boating accidents were reported. Troopers additionally investigated 104 instances of DWI. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes statewide. During last year’s New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 321 of those crashes which included 98 injuries and no fatalities. Troopers arrested 96 people for driving while intoxicated last year. Both fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area. Numbers included in this story may change as more reports follow or if late deaths occur.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company

CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
CARTHAGE, MO
KRMG

Skiatook family’s son dies on Fort Hood military base

SKIATOOK, Okla. — U.S. Army soldier Justin Lambillotte, 26, was honored on Monday by about 100 members of his family, friends and the military for his life, his humor, and his military service. Lambillotte was found dead in his barrack room on Fort Hood on Dec. 23, 2022. At...
SKIATOOK, OK
KYTV

Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MISSOURI STATE

