Fort Leonard Wood officials are asking personnel to please monitor their buildings and work areas and report any damage to the Service Desk

myozarksonline.com
Yard debris pick-up dates will once again be available to St. Robert residents in 2023
Yard debris pick-up dates will once again be available to St. Robert residents in 2023. Pick-up dates are the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month throughout the year, with the exception of holidays and inclement weather. For January, that is the 3rd and 17th, and for February, that is the 6th and 21st. Residents may place yard debris at the curbside for collection by the city by using the following guidelines: Limbs up to 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter will be collected in a pile no larger than 4-by-4-by-4 feet. This may not exceed 40 pounds. Yard waste should not include any materials arising from tree removal. It can, however, be collected through the yard debris program. One pile will be collected from each house on each collection day. And smaller yard debris such as grass and leaves may also be disposed of, as long as it does not weigh more than 40 lbs. per bag. Items not accepted for collection includes dirt and rocks, concrete, treated lumber and wood, tree stumps, and yard waste generated by contractor work. You must have everything set out on the curb by 7 AM to be picked up. This service is additionally intended for residential customers only, not for commercial use. Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department at 573-451-2000, ext. 1144.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION REPORTS 8,599 DEER HARVESTED DURING ALTERNATIVE METHODS PORTION OF FIREARMS SEASON
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported preliminary data that 8,599 deer were harvested during the alternative methods portion of firearms deer season which ran from December 24, 2022 through January 3, 2023. The top harvested counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186 and Macon with 162.
kttn.com
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mycouriertribune.com
Witch hazel program looks at unique plant
The Missouri Department of Conservation's virtual programming continues with a program Jan. 4 titled "Winter Bloomers: Witch Hazel." MDC instructor and naturalist Alex Holmes will lead the class, which starts at noon.
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
New law makes sleeping, camping on state-owned land illegal and leaves homeless shelters concerned
ST. LOUIS — Effective Jan. 2 in Missouri, a new law makes sleeping or camping on state-owned land illegal. The law also mentions funding for more resources, but the language has some shelters in the Greater St. Louis area concerned. "Where will these individuals go? Where will they find...
spectrumnews1.com
Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Transgender woman executed in Missouri, believed to be first ever in US; convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2003. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
939theeagle.com
Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment
A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
northwestmoinfo.com
Feds Extend Deadline on REAL-ID Enforcement
(MISSOURINET) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline, including in Missouri. Alisa Nelson reports.
myozarksonline.com
Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period
Two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes during the 2023 New Year’s holiday counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The counting period began at 6 PM on December 30th and continued through 11:59 PM on January 2nd. No drownings or boating accidents were reported. Troopers additionally investigated 104 instances of DWI. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday counting period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes statewide. During last year’s New Year’s holiday, troopers worked 321 of those crashes which included 98 injuries and no fatalities. Troopers arrested 96 people for driving while intoxicated last year. Both fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area. Numbers included in this story may change as more reports follow or if late deaths occur.
KYTV
New Missouri law banning homeless from camping on state-owned property causing confusion, questions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of the new year also brought a new Missouri law that prevents the homeless from camping on state-owned property and several other homeless-related topics. House Bill 1606 was passed last summer amidst many questions and concerns. Springfield’s City Council reviewed the bill’s ramifications in...
koamnewsnow.com
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
When you look at the dates, most Missouri courthouses that were lost to fire, took place from 1861 to 1865, and it's not just a coincidence.
Skiatook family’s son dies on Fort Hood military base
SKIATOOK, Okla. — U.S. Army soldier Justin Lambillotte, 26, was honored on Monday by about 100 members of his family, friends and the military for his life, his humor, and his military service. Lambillotte was found dead in his barrack room on Fort Hood on Dec. 23, 2022. At...
KYTV
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys say the Camden County prosecutor has dropped all charges against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill her former mother-in-law Leigh Ann Bauman, of Lake Ozark, faced a conspiracy to commit a murder charge. A judge had scheduled Bauman’s trial for February. The Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor says outgoing Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham dismissed the charges on December 29.
FOX2now.com
No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence of Amber McLaughlin
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri will be the first of an openly transgender woman. No change in plans, Missouri to carry out sentence …. Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
'My money don't go that far.' Help paying your Winter heating bill available statewide in NC
The deadline to apply to this program is March 31st.
