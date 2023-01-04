ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
The Hill

IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023

Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes.  After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
The Staten Island Advance

IRS announces tax bracket changes in 2023 to offset inflation

The federal government is making more changes to help offset the record high and increasing inflation that’s been making it difficult for Americans and impacting their wallets. Federal income tax brackets have been changed to offset inflation, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced. Additionally, the standard deduction for married...
Gizmodo

PayPal, Venmo, and other Cash App Users May Face a Bigger Tax Bill in 2023

President Joe Biden’s administration implemented a change to the tax code earlier this year that impacts those who use services like Venmo, Etsy, StubHub, and Airbnb to collect money. The tax change was meant to ensure people are reporting all of their income to the Internal Revenue Service and will soon require payment app providers to issue users a 1099-K form for all business transactions if they total more than $600 per year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy