Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Blogging Big Blue
IRS sets new rule: Anyone with $600 income must report, file for taxes
The IRS issues a warning to those who may be receiving a Form 1099 for the first time. Be cautious and make sure they have all of their important income documentation before completing a tax return, especially early filers who normally file a tax return during January or early February.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
IRS funding, child tax credit will be top issues in 2023
Divided government is likely to make for a slower year on tax policy in 2023 as a GOP House that wants to go after the IRS runs into a Democratic administration and Senate that has very different ideas on taxes. After two years of tax policy being at the center of major legislative vehicles, the…
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable
There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...
IRS announces tax bracket changes in 2023 to offset inflation
The federal government is making more changes to help offset the record high and increasing inflation that’s been making it difficult for Americans and impacting their wallets. Federal income tax brackets have been changed to offset inflation, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced. Additionally, the standard deduction for married...
The 5 most tax-friendly states for retirement in 2023
With inflation hovering near a 40-year high, more retirees are looking to make a move to cut costs. Here are the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. for 2023.
Inheritance tax: Grandparents can reduce expenses by helping grandchildren in purchasing a home!
The payment of inheritance tax (IHT) on property, money, and savings can be costly for grandparents leaving wealth to loved ones. Since its commencement in 2008, the tax nil rate bracket has remained unchanged at $392,924, drawing more and more individuals into the IHT net. What Is Inheritance Tax?. Parents...
CNET
Expecting a Tax Refund in 2023? You Should Know About These 10 Tax Changes
Tax season is quickly approaching -- you can officially file your federal tax returns the last week in January -- and now's a great time to get organized. One way to get started is by brushing up on this year's key tax changes that are likely to impact the size of your tax refund.
When Are Taxes Due in 2023? Tax Deadlines by Month
Know the tax deadlines that apply to you, so you don't get hit with IRS penalties or miss out on a valuable tax break.
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
Gizmodo
PayPal, Venmo, and other Cash App Users May Face a Bigger Tax Bill in 2023
President Joe Biden’s administration implemented a change to the tax code earlier this year that impacts those who use services like Venmo, Etsy, StubHub, and Airbnb to collect money. The tax change was meant to ensure people are reporting all of their income to the Internal Revenue Service and will soon require payment app providers to issue users a 1099-K form for all business transactions if they total more than $600 per year.
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
Comments / 0