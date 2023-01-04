Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Shuts Down Chances Of WWE Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. She has been gone from WWE for a very long time now and fans don’t really miss her either. That being said, Nia Jax still shut down changes of a return at the Royal Rumble event this month.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Josh Alexander Comments On Becoming The Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion
Josh Alexander has added another feather to his cap by becoming the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion. The Walking Weapon broke the record previously held by Bobby Roode with his ongoing 257-day title reign. On Busted Open Radio, Alexander addressed his latest milestone to reveal what separates him from his...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Date & Location Revealed
All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and venue for Battle of the Belts VI via their website. The sixth edition of the quarterly special on TNT is scheduled for April 7 and will emanate from the Ryan Centre in Kingston, Rhode Island. The show will be part of a live episode of AEW Rampage, airing immediately after Rampage goes off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For The Matches On AEW Dynamite (1/4/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check those out below:. – Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. – Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Luke Hawx On Playing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin In Young Rock, Austin Giving Him Hope
Luke Hawx, who competes for the NWA regularly, also landed the role of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in NBC’s show “Young Rock.” The show covers the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Speaking to Deadspin, Hawx talked about how he landed the role...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Lineup For This Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we now have three titles matches announced for Battle of the Belts V, which will take place immediately following Friday night’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the updated Battle of the Belts V lineup below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:
ewrestlingnews.com
Health Update On Kenny Omega Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
At Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP US Championship. Additionally, Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In an update on Omega and Okada, Dave Meltzer is reporting that both men were said to...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE
William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
stillrealtous.com
Kurt Angle Reveals WWE Dream Match That He Wanted To Have
Kurt Angle quickly rose to the top of the industry after he joined WWE and on his way to the top he faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of the business. Angle has had some classic matches with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, The Rock and more, but he didn’t get to wrestle everyone he wanted to while he was an in-ring competitor.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross: I Received Complaints About Shawn Michaels All The Time In WWE
Shawn Michaels may be one of the most well-respected and level-headed names in wrestling today, but HBK was far from easy to work with just a few decades ago. During the 1990s, Michaels was notoriously difficult to work with and used his influence as part of the Kliq to play politics behind the scenes.
Comments / 0