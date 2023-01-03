ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Autoblog

Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive

It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint are going to install thousands of EV fast chargers in the US

Mercedes-Benz, MN8, and ChargePoint are joining forces to install 400 fast electric vehicle charging hubs across the US in a major bid to boost EV sales and improve the nation’s struggling EV charging infrastructure. The project will cost approximately €1 billion ($1 billion), which will be split 50-50 between Mercedes and MN8.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Engadget

Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023

Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
The Verge

Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit

If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
wtaj.com

BMW expands feature subscriptions in US—and it’s not all bad

BMW in recent years started offering features via subscription, which allows a vehicle’s owner to unlock features already built into the vehicle, typically via an over-the-air update. Previously, feature subscriptions were mostly limited to markets outside the U.S., but that is no longer the case. First noted by Car...
CAR AND DRIVER

Imagine a Heated Seatbelt That Lets You Turn the Heat Down in Your EV

At the CES electronics show in Las Vegas this week, auto supplier ZF is showing a Heat Belt—basically a heated driver's-side front seatbelt. What's the point? It lets EV owners keep their cabin heat turned down, potentially improving range during cold weather. As far as future vehicles that might...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wtaj.com

Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range

South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
wtaj.com

Cadillac aims to enter F1 with Andretti

Cadillac will enter Formula One in partnership with Andretti Global, marking General Motors’ first foray into the series. GM and Andretti on Thursday announced the creation of Andretti Cadillac, an F1 team that will be based in the U.S. with a support facility in the U.K., but did not discuss a timeline for entering competition.

