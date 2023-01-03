Read full article on original website
4 Reasons You Should Not Buy an Electric Car in 2023
If you're considering switching from your current gas guzzler to an electric car but you're not sure exactly when to take the leap, don't worry. At some point, the decision will make itself....
Autoblog
Surprise (not), most Americans in survey think EVs are way too expensive
It’s easy to find blog posts and articles on the seismic shift in vehicle prices and market behavior over the past couple of years. While the loudest voices on the internet often miss the mark on true public opinion, the 2023 Deloitte Automotive Consumer Study showed that more than half of new car buyers think electric vehicles cost too much.
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz and ChargePoint are going to install thousands of EV fast chargers in the US
Mercedes-Benz, MN8, and ChargePoint are joining forces to install 400 fast electric vehicle charging hubs across the US in a major bid to boost EV sales and improve the nation’s struggling EV charging infrastructure. The project will cost approximately €1 billion ($1 billion), which will be split 50-50 between Mercedes and MN8.
Mercedes’ New EV Charging Network Will Be Public But Reservable By Owners
Mercedes-BenzIt'll include 400 stations and 2,700 chargers in North America by 2027, and Mercedes drivers will get preference.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
NanoFlowcell Quantino Twentyfive Is A Batteryless Electric Car That'll Do 0-62 MPH In 2.5 Seconds
London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, through which it aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. While the arrival of yet another EV brand is no surprise, nanoFlowcell is a fascinating study....
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Here’s how to know whether your new electric vehicle qualifies for Biden’s $7,500 EV tax credit
It's not as straightforward as it seems.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
The Verge
Why Tesla’s Model Y might not be eligible for the new EV tax credit
If you were waiting until after New Year to pick up a Tesla Model Y in hopes it’d qualify you for the new federal tax credit, you might be in for a disappointment. The IRS released a 2023 list of vehicles that qualify for the new $7,500 incentive, and while Tesla’s popular SUV is on it, the most common five-seater versions won’t be eligible.
wtaj.com
BMW expands feature subscriptions in US—and it’s not all bad
BMW in recent years started offering features via subscription, which allows a vehicle’s owner to unlock features already built into the vehicle, typically via an over-the-air update. Previously, feature subscriptions were mostly limited to markets outside the U.S., but that is no longer the case. First noted by Car...
CAR AND DRIVER
Imagine a Heated Seatbelt That Lets You Turn the Heat Down in Your EV
At the CES electronics show in Las Vegas this week, auto supplier ZF is showing a Heat Belt—basically a heated driver's-side front seatbelt. What's the point? It lets EV owners keep their cabin heat turned down, potentially improving range during cold weather. As far as future vehicles that might...
wtaj.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
wtaj.com
Cadillac aims to enter F1 with Andretti
Cadillac will enter Formula One in partnership with Andretti Global, marking General Motors’ first foray into the series. GM and Andretti on Thursday announced the creation of Andretti Cadillac, an F1 team that will be based in the U.S. with a support facility in the U.K., but did not discuss a timeline for entering competition.
McDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development
NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy.
Macy stores closing: Four more stores shuttered in latest round. Here's the list.
Macy's is closing more stores as part of the 2023 growth strategy and affected employees jobs could work at nearby locations or get severance packages
Sony And Honda's AFEELA Prototype Previews Production EV Coming In 2026
Honda and Sony have revealed the first fruits of their electric car partnership with the AFEELA prototype at CES 2023 - a vision of a future electric car that will be launching in North America in spring 2026. Not only is AFEELA the name of the prototype, but it will also be the name of the brand under which future vehicles will be sold.
