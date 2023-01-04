ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

2 On Your Side

2 men shot on Kensington Avenue on Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Rochester woman pleads guilty to assault for incident on plane in Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Rochester woman accused of spitting on another passenger during a flight, pushing a flight attendant and using an emergency slide to exit the plane while on the ground has pleaded guilty to assault. Cynthia McKnight, 24, was a passenger on an American Airlines flight from...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police investigate fatal Kensington Ave shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning. Officers responded to the call just before 10:40am to the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. Detectives say two males were struck by gunfire while inside of a residence. A 37 year old Buffalo male was...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Barricaded man safely taken into custody in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — A man who was barricaded in a garage on Dick Road was safely taken into custody on Friday evening. The incident, which prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour, led Village of Depew Police to respond at 3:39 p.m. The initial call was about a "despondent male."
DEPEW, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Man Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia

A vehicle-pedestrian accident claimed a life in the Village of Fredonia on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga was traveling north on Bennett Road at about 6:00 PM, when 48-year-old Richard Lorek of Brockport entered the roadway and got struck by the vehicle while trying to cross the road. The Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene, where Lorek was treated for serious injuries. He was then transported by Alstar Ambulance to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No charges are expected at this time. Deputies were assisted by Fredonia Police and State Police.
FREDONIA, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca woman arrested for DWI

On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
YourErie

Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard. The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Council Member Nowakowski calls for inquiry to blizzard response

Buffalo, N.Y. - Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski has submitted a letter to Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Common Council calling for the creation of a panel to address questions and concerns regarding administrative deficiencies in the emergency response of the December 2022 storm. Nowakowski is also calling...
BUFFALO, NY

