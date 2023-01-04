Read full article on original website
2 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed, including 3-year-old that drowned
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that additional blizzard deaths have been confirmed, the total death toll in Erie County now rising to 43. The two confirmed deaths include a woman found in a tent and a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
2 men shot on Kensington Avenue on Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Rochester woman pleads guilty to assault for incident on plane in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Rochester woman accused of spitting on another passenger during a flight, pushing a flight attendant and using an emergency slide to exit the plane while on the ground has pleaded guilty to assault. Cynthia McKnight, 24, was a passenger on an American Airlines flight from...
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
Buffalo police investigate fatal Kensington Ave shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning. Officers responded to the call just before 10:40am to the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. Detectives say two males were struck by gunfire while inside of a residence. A 37 year old Buffalo male was...
Barricaded man safely taken into custody in Depew
DEPEW, N.Y. — A man who was barricaded in a garage on Dick Road was safely taken into custody on Friday evening. The incident, which prompted the closure of Dick Road for more than an hour, led Village of Depew Police to respond at 3:39 p.m. The initial call was about a "despondent male."
Buffalo councilman calling for better response to emergency situations
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Now in the aftermath of the deadly Buffalo blizzard, Buffalo Common Council is asking what the city can do better in terms of emergency response.
Man Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia
A vehicle-pedestrian accident claimed a life in the Village of Fredonia on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga was traveling north on Bennett Road at about 6:00 PM, when 48-year-old Richard Lorek of Brockport entered the roadway and got struck by the vehicle while trying to cross the road. The Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene, where Lorek was treated for serious injuries. He was then transported by Alstar Ambulance to Brooks Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No charges are expected at this time. Deputies were assisted by Fredonia Police and State Police.
Two more confirmed storm-related deaths bring total in WNY to 42
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed two more deaths related to the blizzard, bringing the total to 41 in Erie County and 42 total. Poloncarz said an Amherst man was found dead in a snowbank and a Buffalo woman died from lack of […]
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
A 12-Year-Old Buffalo Boy Is Still Missing After 2 Years
Police in Buffalo, NY still have not found a boy who has now been missing for more than 2 years. A family has suffered through two holiday seasons without their young loved one. In a few months, Jaylen M. Griffin will be turning 15, on April 22. He disappeared at the age of 12.
Buffalo man sentenced for killing man on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by five years post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On Oct. 31, 2020, Odell Wilkins, also known as “Leek,” shot a 22-year-old victim in the vicinity of Bickford Avenue and Alice Avenue. The victim, Patrick Kent, […]
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
Buffalo business went without power for two weeks after storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wonder Coffeehouse on Ganson Street in Buffalo had been waiting for complete power restoration for two weeks after the Christmas blizzard. The coffeehouse owner Kate Vacanti even pleaded with utility workers to allow her to get enough power to thaw out the water pipes in the building, which they did.
Council Member Nowakowski calls for inquiry to blizzard response
Buffalo, N.Y. - Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski has submitted a letter to Mayor Byron Brown and the Buffalo Common Council calling for the creation of a panel to address questions and concerns regarding administrative deficiencies in the emergency response of the December 2022 storm. Nowakowski is also calling...
Missing woman described as “vulnerable” located
City officials have confirmed that Nereida Figueroa has been located.
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
Police make arrests for looting during the blizzard in Amherst and Buffalo
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that arrests were made following alleged looting in the Town of Amherst as well as two more looting-related arrests in Buffalo. On Wednesday night, Buffalo Police made their own announcement, saying "BPD Anti-Looting Detail has now made 21...
