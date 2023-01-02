Read full article on original website
House committee questions Biogen drug approval process
The FDA's approval process of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug was questioned in a Congressional report released Thursday.
AOL Corp
FDA says it will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill
The abortion pill mifepristone is safe enough that retail pharmacies can begin dispensing it so long as a certified health care provider prescribes the drug and if that pharmacy meets certain requirements, according to new rules published Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. If pharmacies jump on board,...
pharmtech.com
FDA Policy Change Heightens Debate Over Medicated Abortion
The agency revised a regulation to enable pharmacies to dispense mifepristone directly to individuals with a prescription. FDA has weighed into the escalating abortion policy battle by taking steps to expand patient access to the abortifacient mifepristone from pharmacies and physicians. The agency revised a regulation to enable local pharmacies to dispense the pill directly to individuals with a prescription, instead of requiring patients to visit a certified physician to obtain the drug. A related change also makes permanent its policy of permitting providers to prescribe the medicine via telemedicine visits.
FDA announces retail pharmacies can dispense abortion pills with a prescription
The abortion pill can now be sold through retail pharmacies with a prescription, according to the U.S. manufacturer of the abortion pill, Danco Laboratories. The change made on January 3, 2023, was not yet published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when it grabbed the attention of multiple media outlets due to an announcement released by Danco.
pharmacist.com
New FDA policy expands access of mifepristone dispensing to certified retail pharmacies
Yesterday, FDA announced modifications to the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone (Mifeprex–Danco Labs) that enable pharmacies to become certified to dispense this FDA-approved drug to patients with a prescription, as long as they comply with the certification requirements. APhA advocated on your behalf urging FDA to...
Biden Plans on Making it Easier to Pass the Test to Become a US Citizen
The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service (USCIS), which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans on making it easier to pass the "naturalization" test to become a U.S. citizen.
U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD.
What Are the Medicare Extra Help Income Limits for 2023?
With 2023 fully underway, there are new costing guidelines associated with Medicare that went into effect Jan. 1. CNBC noted that copays and deductibles for Medicare Part A (which includes hospital...
States with legal marijuana see increase in cases of kids accidentally eating edibles
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them
By Bernard Wolfson | Kaiser Health News A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Examiner
Biden, FDA move to turn local pharmacies into abortion clinics
The Biden administration on Tuesday formalized a process to allow retail pharmacies to join the abortion-pill business. The policy change—originally announced more than a year ago—is the latest example of President Joe Biden doing the bidding of the abortion industry at the expense of women’s health and safety. Here’s what you need to know about the Food and Drug Administration’s latest move and what it means.
Drugmakers to raise prices of 350 drugs at start of 2023
Drugmakers are set to raise the prices of 350 drugs at the beginning of 2023.
Biden’s expected nicotine rule brings failed 1920s Prohibition to 2023
When it comes to public health, we should follow the facts and science, as opposed to political posturing. If history has taught us anything, it’s that prohibition is rarely the answer when addressing a public health problem. Outright bans of products tend to produce the opposite result of their intent, spurring more product consumption and…
The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants
On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: Almost 80% of Americans think the U.S. will experience great economic difficulty in 2023
A new year is often a time when people think about making positive changes in their lives, but it turns out Americans are not feeling great about 2023. This is particularly true about the economy. According to a new poll from Gallup, 79% of Americans think 2023 will be full...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
aarp.org
ABLE Accounts Give Help for People With Disabilities
If you have a child or grandchild with disabilities, one of your biggest worries is what will happen when you are no longer around to provide aid. For many people, the answer is an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account. The accounts let those with disabilities set aside extra money without interfering with their federal aid.
Dr. Saphier sounds alarm on FDA allowing pharmacies to offer abortion pills: 'People are going to be harmed'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier explained the potential severe consequences of providing easier access to abortion medication.
Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023
In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
ValueWalk
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch
Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
