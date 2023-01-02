ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Policy Change Heightens Debate Over Medicated Abortion

The agency revised a regulation to enable pharmacies to dispense mifepristone directly to individuals with a prescription. FDA has weighed into the escalating abortion policy battle by taking steps to expand patient access to the abortifacient mifepristone from pharmacies and physicians. The agency revised a regulation to enable local pharmacies to dispense the pill directly to individuals with a prescription, instead of requiring patients to visit a certified physician to obtain the drug. A related change also makes permanent its policy of permitting providers to prescribe the medicine via telemedicine visits.
FDA announces retail pharmacies can dispense abortion pills with a prescription

The abortion pill can now be sold through retail pharmacies with a prescription, according to the U.S. manufacturer of the abortion pill, Danco Laboratories. The change made on January 3, 2023, was not yet published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) when it grabbed the attention of multiple media outlets due to an announcement released by Danco.
New FDA policy expands access of mifepristone dispensing to certified retail pharmacies

Yesterday, FDA announced modifications to the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone (Mifeprex–Danco Labs) that enable pharmacies to become certified to dispense this FDA-approved drug to patients with a prescription, as long as they comply with the certification requirements. APhA advocated on your behalf urging FDA to...
ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them

By Bernard Wolfson | Kaiser Health News A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Biden, FDA move to turn local pharmacies into abortion clinics

The Biden administration on Tuesday formalized a process to allow retail pharmacies to join the abortion-pill business. The policy change—originally announced more than a year ago—is the latest example of President Joe Biden doing the bidding of the abortion industry at the expense of women’s health and safety. Here’s what you need to know about the Food and Drug Administration’s latest move and what it means.
ABLE Accounts Give Help for People With Disabilities

If you have a child or grandchild with disabilities, one of your biggest worries is what will happen when you are no longer around to provide aid. For many people, the answer is an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account. The accounts let those with disabilities set aside extra money without interfering with their federal aid.
Potentially life-changing laws coming to the US in 2023

In 2023, a host of new laws have already gone into effect and are yet to go into effect in the United States. They have the potential to change Americans' lives for the better. From an increase in the minimum wage to salary transparency, these laws could help improve working conditions, the quality of life for many people and much more. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy changes coming our way.
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch

Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
