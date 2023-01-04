Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
PWMania
William Regal Officially Returns to WWE
William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
nodq.com
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Reveals Her Mystery Partner For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
After weeks of speculation, we now know who will team with Saraya on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite!. Ever since she announced that she’d be returning to the ring with a mystery partner to take on the team of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, speculation has abounded about who the mystery person might be.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Comments On Ricky Starks’ Potential In AEW
Ricky Starks has an “Absolute” ton of potential. Tony Schiavone thinks so. On the latest installment of the “What Happened When?” podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about the potential he sees Starks have as a possible top star for the future. Featured below are some of...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Them Coming Out
Former WWE star Fred Rosser – known as Darren Young in WWE – has spoken about Vince McMahon’s reaction to him coming out as gay. Rosser was the first wrestler to come out publicly as gay while contracted to WWE. In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Rosser...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Reveals Original Plans For NXT Run
Booker T has revealed that he originally wasn’t meant to still be with NXT beyond the end of December 2022. Back in October, WWE announced a reshuffle to their announce teams which saw Wade Barrett move to SmackDown, Pat McAfee take a break and Jimmy Smith leave the company altogether. As part of the switch, Booker T was brought into commentate on the action in NXT alongside Vic Joseph.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Preview
Welcome to TJR’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 preview. For the fourth straight year, I’ll be covering New Japan’s biggest show of the year for you, our dear readers. New Japan has scaled things back and returned to the classic one-night structure…technically. They will be in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, followed by their regular New Year’s Dash show the following night. There will be a second ‘Wrestle Kingdom’ show on January 21st, but that will be in the Yokohama Arena.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Responds To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross has taken issue with Tommy Dreamer’s recent assertion that Ross wouldn’t be able to help mend fences between The Young Bucks and CM Punk in AEW. As well as being arguably the greatest pro wrestling announcer of all time, Jim Ross spent many years heading up the talent relations department in WWE. Ross was responsible for assembling one of the best rosters in wrestling history and played a huge part in bringing stars such as The Rock, Mick Foley, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena – to name a few – into the company.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Don’t Think I Want To Do This Anymore” – AEW Star Considered Retirement In 2022
A current AEW star considered walking away from the wrestling business in 2022 after suffering a nearly catastrophic injury in the ring. In July 2021 Cash Wheeler had his arm ripped open in a freak accident involving the turnbuckle on the ring that caused him to lose a lot of blood at ringside on AEW’s Fight For The Fallen show.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Trashes Spot During Raw Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has taken issue with a spot on Raw, calling a moment during the Music City Street Fight on the show “pathetic.”. The first Monday Night Raw of 2023 took place in Nashville, Tennessee, and had a match befitting of the location as Solo Sikoa took on Elias in a Music City Street Fight. The Bloodline’s enforcer continued his undefeated singles record since joining the main roster intact as he put away Elias.
tjrwrestling.net
Adam Page Provides Medical Update On AEW Dynamite
Adam Page addressed his medical status on AEW Dynamite after suffering an injury against Jon Moxley in October. On the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page attempted to win the AEW World Championship from then-champion Jon Moxley in the main event of the show. The hard-hitting match came to an abrupt halt when a clothesline from Moxley left Page unmoving on the mat, clearly unable to continue.
tjrwrestling.net
New TNT Champion Gives Heartwarming Speech After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air [Video]
After a huge win in the main event of Dynamite, the new AEW TNT Champion gave a heartwarming address to his hometown crowd. Samoa Joe has reigned as AEW TNT Champion since defeating Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match at AEW Full Gear. Last week, he defeated Wardlow again in singles action, albeit after attacking the former TNT Champion’s leg with a steel pipe backstage, rendering Wardlow unable to compete at full strength.
tjrwrestling.net
Kenny Omega Shares Photo With Kazuchika Okada After Teaming Together For First Time
Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada appear to be on better terms now. Okada and Omega made waves years ago for their scale-breaking quartet of singles matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After winning the 2016 G1 Climax, Omega challenged then-IWGP Heavyweight Champion Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11. And although he lost,...
IGN
Wrestler Cosplays as Sephiroth at Japan's Biggest Wrestling Competition, Comes Out to One Winged Angel
Kenny Omega may be debated as one of professional wrestling's greatest talents, but he’s undoubtedly one of the sport’s most dedicated gamers, proving it with a recent tribute to Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth at Japan's Wrestle Kingdom. At this year's event, which is the largest in the...
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
