Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Oregon opens the gates for legal psilocybin industry in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The new year marks another major milestone for Oregon's trail blazing push to begin offering psilocybin therapy, the result of a measure passed by voters in 2020. The state is now accepting applications from people and organizations that want to be a part of making the program happen.
WLTX.com
Colorado funeral home owners accused of selling body parts, giving fake ashes sentenced
MONTROSE, Colo. — Two operators of a western Colorado funeral home were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after being accused of illegally selling the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirley Koch, 69, each pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of...
WLTX.com
New body cam footage shows first traffic stop during Moscow murder suspect's drive to Pennsylvania
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) in Indiana released body cam footage of the first traffic stop done on the University of Idaho student murders suspect. This comes less than 24 hours after the body cam footage from his second traffic stop was released. 28-year-old...
WLTX.com
Missouri governor does not grant clemency, first openly transgender death row inmate to be executed
ST. LOUIS — On the morning of her scheduled execution, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Amber McLaughlin. She will be the first openly transgender death row inmate executed by the state of Missouri and the first in the United States. In a news release, the governor's Office...
WLTX.com
Winning lottery numbers for January 4, 2023
Here are the South Carolina evening winning lottery numbers for January 4. 2023.
WLTX.com
U.S. Geological Survey confirms 2.3 magnitude earthquake in Central Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of earthquakes in the same area. Some Central Georgians may have felt a rumble this week when a 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey's website, the center of...
WLTX.com
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
WLTX.com
Warm South Carolina weather, but rain returns tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the area. Warm air will surge northward, and the moisture will increase. Today will be very warm, but rain will return to the area tonight. Showers are likely Wednesday. Some storms are possible. Cooler, dry weather returns to the Midlands Thursday.
Comments / 0