Tampa, FL

Evan Crosby

10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Chris Latvala goes ‘home’ to Direct Mail Systems

Chris Latvala could often be found at Direct Mail Systems during his childhood, stuffing envelopes or applying address labels. In many ways, it’s a workplace he never left. “It’s a natural fit for me,” said Chris Latvala, who was elected to the Pinellas County Commission in November after serving four terms in the state House.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Tampa

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a 16,500 square-foot building in Tampa, FL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005990/en/ The Reproductive Medicine Group of Tampa (Photo: Business Wire)
TAMPA, FL
thetampabay100.com

What’s next for Andrew Warren?

After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota still has a ways to go to be a 'roundabout city'

While Sarasota is among the leading cities in Florida in incorporating roundabouts into its traffic management strategy, it has a long way to go to mirror Carmel, Indiana, when it comes to sending drivers around in circles. With the completion of the U.S. 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout, Sarasota will have a...
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

City wants public input on Dunedin’s Stirling Park

DUNEDIN, Fla -- The City of Dunedin is considering what to do with the 5.5 acres of green space at Stirling Park and is now seeking community input on the project. The city is planning on using the space for something. The public is invited to comment and provide ideas.
DUNEDIN, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg bucks national ‘skimming’ trend

According to FICO, credit and debit card skimming fraud “is back with a vengeance,” with incidents increasing by 700% in the first half of 2022. However, the St. Petersburg Police Department didn’t receive a single skimming device complaint last year. Skimming fraud involves criminals installing illegal devices...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card

Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
TAMPA, FL
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
TAMPA, FL

