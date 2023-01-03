Read full article on original website
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Tampa, Fl. - Many people are moving to Florida due to low taxes and high job growth. And one of the fastest-growing cities that new residents are flocking to is Tampa. For example, Tampa's population grew by over 10% in the last decade, while the surrounding metro area saw a nearly 25% jump in population.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
The Laker/Lutz News
New ‘Angeline’ school to offer unique options for Pasco students
Angeline Academy of Innovation is set to open in the fall, ushering in new education choices for middle and high school students in Pasco County Schools. Initially, the magnet STEM program will serve grades six through 10, but the school will add grades 11 and 12 in coming years. JoAnne...
floridapolitics.com
Chris Latvala goes ‘home’ to Direct Mail Systems
Chris Latvala could often be found at Direct Mail Systems during his childhood, stuffing envelopes or applying address labels. In many ways, it’s a workplace he never left. “It’s a natural fit for me,” said Chris Latvala, who was elected to the Pinellas County Commission in November after serving four terms in the state House.
Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Property in Tampa
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a leading acquirer of medical office properties nationwide, has completed the acquisition of a 16,500 square-foot building in Tampa, FL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005990/en/ The Reproductive Medicine Group of Tampa (Photo: Business Wire)
thetampabay100.com
What’s next for Andrew Warren?
After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
fox13news.com
Pasco school leaders changing bathroom policy
New rules about school bathrooms in Pasco County are sparking a debate. The school district is now requiring students to use bathrooms based on their biological sex at birth.
Bay News 9
Pasco schools votes on bathroom rules for transgender students
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board voted Tuesday night for a policy on which bathroom or locker room transgender-identifying students will have to use. Superintendent Kurt Browning said those students will need to use facilities based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.
FAA issues ‘delay program’ for flights to Florida
Travelers planning to take to the skies Wednesday may encounter some delays, according to a notice on the Tampa International Airport's website.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota still has a ways to go to be a 'roundabout city'
While Sarasota is among the leading cities in Florida in incorporating roundabouts into its traffic management strategy, it has a long way to go to mirror Carmel, Indiana, when it comes to sending drivers around in circles. With the completion of the U.S. 41-Gulfstream Avenue roundabout, Sarasota will have a...
Superintendent: Pasco County students must use restrooms that correspond with gender at birth
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of Pasco County Schools announced Tuesday during a meeting that students must now use restrooms that correspond with their biological gender at birth. Superintendent Kurt Browning said that the county will update its policy to align with the state's new parental rights in...
Bay News 9
City wants public input on Dunedin’s Stirling Park
DUNEDIN, Fla -- The City of Dunedin is considering what to do with the 5.5 acres of green space at Stirling Park and is now seeking community input on the project. The city is planning on using the space for something. The public is invited to comment and provide ideas.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County parents concerned over structure of upcoming school boundary meetings
TAMPA, Fla. - A new year might mean new schools for thousands of Hillsborough County students. As the district prepares to hold in-person meetings this month to allow people to share their opinion about proposed boundary changes, many are saying the structure of the gatherings won't allow them to get all the answers they're looking for.
Florida teacher stuck in airport texts phone numbers on luggage to reunite travelers with missing bags
A Tampa teacher turned into a Christmas angel after helping holiday travelers reunite with their lost-luggage amid flight cancellations.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fábio Alves on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for their good and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg bucks national ‘skimming’ trend
According to FICO, credit and debit card skimming fraud “is back with a vengeance,” with incidents increasing by 700% in the first half of 2022. However, the St. Petersburg Police Department didn’t receive a single skimming device complaint last year. Skimming fraud involves criminals installing illegal devices...
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Launches Limited-Time BOGO Offer on the 2023 Fun Card
Families can start 2023 the right way with buy-one-get-one savings on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island! For a limited time online, guests can pay for a day, and return again and again for FREE the rest of the year. For the price of a single-day admission to Busch Gardens, the Fun Card provides admission to visit TWO parks, through December 31, 2023. Purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $132.99 and receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for FREE.
Hillsborough customers of defunct pool company want accountability
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last month. The sheriff’s office charged Bello with one count of contractor fraud. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim paid more than $54,000 for a pool that wasn’t […]
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
