The Ultimatum France: Instagram hints at who could still be together

The Ultimatum France, a show in which one half of a couple gives the other an ultimatum to get married or call it quits, is nearing its finale on Netflix. Of course, fans want to know which of the couples from The Ultimatum France are still together and which went their separate ways.
The Ultimatum France’s Lina says she and Andre have a real friendship

The Ultimatum is back on Netflix, and this time it’s in France with a whole new cast of couples on the rocks, including Lina and Sophianne. Like other couples, the pair ended up spending three weeks away from each other with another partner, and Lina ended up with co-star André.
Kim Se-jun from Singles Inferno’s Instagram is full of suave suits

Kim Se-jun on Singles Inferno season 2 proves he’s a total fashion king on Instagram. He can rock everything from suave tailored tartan suits for photoshoots, to preppy bomber jackets when he’s simply chilling out. The episode 6 newcomer had everyone’s heads turning, including one male star who...
Kavos Weekender rep Ethan has links to Love Island stars on Instagram

If you’re missing the summer sun, ITV has you covered with the new series of Kavos Weekender with more drama, more parties, and new reps including Ethan. The new reps are joined alongside some familiar faces, including Ibiza Weekender head rep David Potts and deputy rep Tash, who Ethan seems to be getting along with quite well.
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together

Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’

Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice as another woman claims he fathered her baby

A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday.
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Kate Gosselin’s neck injury on Special Forces was ‘suspected broken’

Kate Gosselin suffered a neck injury on the Special Forces premiere on Fox. It was “suspected broken” after the Jon and Kate Plus 8 star dived out of a helicopter into water and told medical staff she had a pain in her neck. Now that Kate’s sextuplets have...
‘SNL’ Sets Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan as First Hosts of 2023, With Sam Smith and Lil Baby as Musical Guests

“Saturday Night Live” has set its first two hosts of the new year: Aubrey Plaza on Jan. 21 and Michael B. Jordan on Jan. 28. Both are making their “SNL” debuts, and their episodes will feature musical guests Sam Smith and Lil Baby, respectively. Plaza was most recently seen in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which aired its finale on Dec. 11, 2022, as well as the film “Emily the Criminal,” which premiered on Netflix in August. She is best known for starring as April Ludgate in “Parks and Recreation,” with other credits including FX’s “Legion” and the films...

