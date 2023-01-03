Read full article on original website
Related
The Ultimatum France: Instagram hints at who could still be together
The Ultimatum France, a show in which one half of a couple gives the other an ultimatum to get married or call it quits, is nearing its finale on Netflix. Of course, fans want to know which of the couples from The Ultimatum France are still together and which went their separate ways.
The Ultimatum France’s Lina says she and Andre have a real friendship
The Ultimatum is back on Netflix, and this time it’s in France with a whole new cast of couples on the rocks, including Lina and Sophianne. Like other couples, the pair ended up spending three weeks away from each other with another partner, and Lina ended up with co-star André.
Kim Se-jun from Singles Inferno’s Instagram is full of suave suits
Kim Se-jun on Singles Inferno season 2 proves he’s a total fashion king on Instagram. He can rock everything from suave tailored tartan suits for photoshoots, to preppy bomber jackets when he’s simply chilling out. The episode 6 newcomer had everyone’s heads turning, including one male star who...
Kavos Weekender rep Ethan has links to Love Island stars on Instagram
If you’re missing the summer sun, ITV has you covered with the new series of Kavos Weekender with more drama, more parties, and new reps including Ethan. The new reps are joined alongside some familiar faces, including Ibiza Weekender head rep David Potts and deputy rep Tash, who Ethan seems to be getting along with quite well.
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together
Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
‘When Calls the Heart’ Costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged After 2 Years of Dating: ‘Forever’
Hallmark ever after! When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are engaged after two years of dating. “Forever ❤️,” McGarry, 37, and Wallace, 33, captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 23, as they kissed while showing off the bride-to-be’s engagement ring. The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2020, quickly received congratulatory […]
Peta Murgatroyd Opens Up About Family Emergency “I’m Spending Everyday With Him in The Hospital”
An urgent family emergency sent Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd to Australia over the weekend. The sudden news made her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy cancel all of his initial plans. Peta Murgatroyd Went to Australia to Be With Her Family. Murgatroyd immediately caught a flight to her native...
Fans ‘cringe’ over Kim Kardashian asking Subway commuters if ‘they’re criminals’
An unearthed clip of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian taking the New York subway for the first time has left fans quacking and cringing as the two reality stars struggle to make their way through to the Big Apple. Is Kim Kardashian taking the subway in New York City? That’s right....
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
‘After The 90 Days’ Exclusive Preview: Loren & Alexei Argue Over Little Shai’s Modeling Career
Loren is back for round two with wanting her son, Shai, to start modeling in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. Loren admits that she tried modeling with Shai last year, but it didn’t go so well. She’s hoping this year will be different.
Colin Macy-O'Toole Is Back: Watch Him On Bravo TV's Below Deck Galley Talk
Colin Macy O'ToolePhoto byColin Macy O'Toole/Instagram. Colin Macy-O'Toole is back for another season of Below Deck Galley Talk. The popular Bravo TV show is kicking off Season 4 with Colin Macy-O'Toole, Kate Chastain, Ben Robinson, Julia d'Albert Pusey, and more, ready to dish on all-things Below Deck.
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance
It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Husband and Wife
A happy ending! Idina Menzel and husband Aaron Lohr were costars more than a decade before they exchanged wedding vows. The two performers met filming the 2005 movie adaptation of the musical Rent. That same year, they both appeared in the off-Broadway musical See What I Wanna See. When their paths first crossed, Menzel was […]
LaKeith Stanfield announces engagement to Kasmere Trice as another woman claims he fathered her baby
A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday.
90 Day Fiancé’s Ed caught on dating app by Liz – and they’re still together
90 Day Fiancé stars‘Big Ed’ Brown and Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Woods are known for their on-off relationship, but the latest revelation left many questioning if the couple are still together. However, to fans’ surprise, it turns out they are still dating. During an appearance on...
Kavos Weekender’s hotel is ‘stunning’ says El Jefe and comes with private terrace
If the bleary British weather wasn’t enough to make you want to jump online and book yourself in for some winter sun, ITV’s Kavos Weekender is here. The show sees the return of El Jefe David Potts but there are some new elements this series including the Kavos Weekender hotel.
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Kate Gosselin’s neck injury on Special Forces was ‘suspected broken’
Kate Gosselin suffered a neck injury on the Special Forces premiere on Fox. It was “suspected broken” after the Jon and Kate Plus 8 star dived out of a helicopter into water and told medical staff she had a pain in her neck. Now that Kate’s sextuplets have...
‘SNL’ Sets Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan as First Hosts of 2023, With Sam Smith and Lil Baby as Musical Guests
“Saturday Night Live” has set its first two hosts of the new year: Aubrey Plaza on Jan. 21 and Michael B. Jordan on Jan. 28. Both are making their “SNL” debuts, and their episodes will feature musical guests Sam Smith and Lil Baby, respectively. Plaza was most recently seen in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which aired its finale on Dec. 11, 2022, as well as the film “Emily the Criminal,” which premiered on Netflix in August. She is best known for starring as April Ludgate in “Parks and Recreation,” with other credits including FX’s “Legion” and the films...
Watch: Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' returns Jan. 29
In Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" six couples navigate friends, families and their own issues as they try to find love.
