ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

The Ultimatum France: Instagram hints at who could still be together

The Ultimatum France, a show in which one half of a couple gives the other an ultimatum to get married or call it quits, is nearing its finale on Netflix. Of course, fans want to know which of the couples from The Ultimatum France are still together and which went their separate ways.
TravelPulse

The Best Caribbean Resorts for Single Travelers

If you are single and planning a vacation in the Caribbean, you should know that there are excellent adults-only resorts located on some of the best beaches, where guests are welcomed with first-class amenities and unique experiences. These are some of the most recommended resorts where single travelers can discover...
disneyfanatic.com

Guest Call Dining Experience “Disaster,” Never Going Back

A Guest shared an incredibly disappointing experience at Disney World where their food “tasted like a shoe.”. Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the best Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, and EPCOT. Each Theme Park has its own special rides and attractions that have Guests flocking back to them for more. It’s clear that whether it’s Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, Disney fans love getting their chance at a Disney vacation.
NewsTalk 95.5

Dubai Investment Firm to Build a Luxury Resort in Montana

Montana is clearly turning into a destination for people all over the world. Not only are celebrities and CEOs buying up property and building homes, now big money out of Dubai is buying Montana dirt. Montana has been chosen as the first US location for luxury resort developers One&Only. The...
The Independent

Floating tent resort will see guests sleep hundreds of metres above the ground

A new floating tent resort will enable guests to sleep hundreds of metres above the ground, in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed line of tourist tents will host up to 10 canopies, which would be suspended from the mountainside. The ambitious resort has been dubbed the Floating Retreat, and plans for it have been drawn up by Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect. Ardh Architect was approached by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, with a view “to look into a new typology of hospitality”. Subsequent plans for the suspended accommodation followed, with the...
realitytitbit.com

Singles Inferno fans pray episodes 8 and 9 will see Jin-young pick Nadine

Singles Inferno episodes 8 and 9 on season 2 are not yet released by Netflix while fans hope that Kim Jin-young will pick Nadine Lee in the finale. A preview hasn’t yet been released but that hasn’t stopped predictions being made. Kim and Nadine already had a private...
realitytitbit.com

Did Shubham win The Circle as himself and which season did he play?

Did Shubham Goel win The Circle? The Netflix star makes a surprise appearance on season 5 of the show in 2023. The Circle season 5 dropped on Netflix on December 28 and episodes are dropping weekly. When Shubham arrived on the show, many viewers will have recognized him from a previous season.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Black-owned hotels for your next trip: from ski lodges to luxury resorts

Black travelers make up a robust segment of the US tourism economy. According to a 2019 study conducted by market research firm MMGY Global, Black Americans spent $109.4bn on domestic travel in 2019 – plus nearly $20bn more on travel abroad. That’s over 13% of the overall US leisure travel market, roughly the same percentage of Black people in the US. “What’s often perceived to be a ‘niche’ audience actually accounts for over 458m traveler stays each year,” says Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY.
realitytitbit.com

Kim Se-jun from Singles Inferno’s Instagram is full of suave suits

Kim Se-jun on Singles Inferno season 2 proves he’s a total fashion king on Instagram. He can rock everything from suave tailored tartan suits for photoshoots, to preppy bomber jackets when he’s simply chilling out. The episode 6 newcomer had everyone’s heads turning, including one male star who...
maritime-executive.com

Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard

The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy