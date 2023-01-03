ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anadarko, OK

News On 6

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Business; Police Searching For Driver

Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a business Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened at around 6 a.m. at the No Boundaries International building near West Britton Road and Northwestern Avenue. Police said the driver hit a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Dead After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Apartment

A man is dead Saturday night after a shooting outside a SW Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at a complex just north of the SW 89th and Drexel intersection. OCPD said police found the man dead outside after responding to an assault with a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two bridges in Norman scheduled for maintenance work

NORMAN, Okla. — There is a traffic alert for those driving through Norman this week. Two bridges are scheduled for maintenance work on Monday. The Franklin Road bridge between Northeast 60th Street and 72nd Street is requiring general maintenance. The bridge on Crossroads Boulevard just east of 36th Street is also requiring general maintenance in addition to repairs and debris removal.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Witnesses describe end of high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma County

JONES, Okla. — A wild car chase led police and deputies across the Oklahoma City metro on Thursday, ending in eastern Oklahoma County during rush hour. The chase lasted more than an hour, and the suspect drove faster than 100 mph. Authorities said the suspect shot at officers before he was stopped near Jones.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City

UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
OKLAHOMA STATE

