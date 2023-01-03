Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Business; Police Searching For Driver
Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a business Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened at around 6 a.m. at the No Boundaries International building near West Britton Road and Northwestern Avenue. Police said the driver hit a...
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
KOCO
One suspect in custody, another outstanding after search in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One suspect is in custody and another is outstanding after a search in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, police responded to a scene near 8th Street and Meridian Avenue where two suspects had stolen a car and fled the scene. As of 2:15 p.m. Sunday, police said...
News On 6
Man Dead After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Apartment
A man is dead Saturday night after a shooting outside a SW Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at a complex just north of the SW 89th and Drexel intersection. OCPD said police found the man dead outside after responding to an assault with a...
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD says driver in deadly August wreck was under the influence of alcohol, drugs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a new update in a deadly wreck which happened in August of 2022. Mason Mulvany, 18, the driver of a vehicle which struck and killed 62-year-old Jennie Mangold at the intersection of NE Flower Mound and Cache Road was under the influence of alcohol and THC at the time of the crash.
KOCO
Two bridges in Norman scheduled for maintenance work
NORMAN, Okla. — There is a traffic alert for those driving through Norman this week. Two bridges are scheduled for maintenance work on Monday. The Franklin Road bridge between Northeast 60th Street and 72nd Street is requiring general maintenance. The bridge on Crossroads Boulevard just east of 36th Street is also requiring general maintenance in addition to repairs and debris removal.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Witnesses describe end of high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma County
JONES, Okla. — A wild car chase led police and deputies across the Oklahoma City metro on Thursday, ending in eastern Oklahoma County during rush hour. The chase lasted more than an hour, and the suspect drove faster than 100 mph. Authorities said the suspect shot at officers before he was stopped near Jones.
News On 6
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
KOCO
Investigation underway after man shot while sleeping in OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man woke up with a bullet wound in his leg following a shooting early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police told KOCO 5 that the shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and South Indiana Avenue, where someone opened fire into a home where the victim was sleeping.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Passing Driver Saves Toddler Who Wandered Out Of Del City Day Care
A toddler wandered out of a day care in Del City Thursday morning and was walking on the side of a busy road when a passing driver rescued her. Steve Thurmond, owner of Red Plains Plumbing, said he was driving to a client when he saw 2-year-old Riley Smith walking by herself on the grassy area along the edge of South Sunnylane Road in Del City.
Comments / 0