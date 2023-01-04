Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
SF ‘Inundated' With Storm-Related 911 Calls; Mayor Asks Residents to Call 311 Instead
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday pleaded with residents to avoid calling 911 except for dire emergencies. “The storm that we had talked about is actually here,” Breed said Wednesday afternoon. “I just want people to take this opportunity to let people know that 911 needs to be used as a tool for emergency situations involving life or death only.”
californiapublic.com
Tree Trimmers Provide Tips Ahead of Another Strong Bay Area Storm
The Bay Area is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to bring widespread flooding, outages and other storm-related problems. NBC Bay Area’s Jodi Hernandez in the video report shows what tree specialists are urging residents to do ahead of this next wave of wet weather. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the...
Comments / 0