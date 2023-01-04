ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

SF ‘Inundated' With Storm-Related 911 Calls; Mayor Asks Residents to Call 311 Instead

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday pleaded with residents to avoid calling 911 except for dire emergencies. “The storm that we had talked about is actually here,” Breed said Wednesday afternoon. “I just want people to take this opportunity to let people know that 911 needs to be used as a tool for emergency situations involving life or death only.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Tree Trimmers Provide Tips Ahead of Another Strong Bay Area Storm

The Bay Area is bracing for another atmospheric river expected to bring widespread flooding, outages and other storm-related problems. NBC Bay Area’s Jodi Hernandez in the video report shows what tree specialists are urging residents to do ahead of this next wave of wet weather. Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy