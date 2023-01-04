Breakwater Yacht Club hosted its annual New Year’s Day Frostbite Regatta under balmy, blue-sky conditions. The air temperature was in the 50s, but with the water about the same, skippers... more. Last Saturday’s Whitebread Around The Whirl Regatta was one for the record books. Winds were ... 5 Oct...

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO