newjerseylocalnews.com
NJ is Awakened by An Amber Alert Because a Father Did Not Come Back with His Daughter.
On Thursday morning, the man and his young daughter who were the focus of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were discovered near the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge. At 4:15 am, news of the kidnapping of Emerie Rivera Black, 7 months old, by her father Ramon B. Rivera Jr., 22, of Vineland, caused phones all across New Jersey to ring.
Aspiring State Trooper, 25, Killed By Backyard Bonfire Explosion In Mullica Township
An aspiring Florida state trooper died four days after catching fire at a backyard bonfire in Atlantic County. James Nelson Davis III, 25, was airlifted to Temple Hospital's Burn Center in Philadelphia on Christmas night with burns over 90 percent of his body, DailyVoice.com previously reported. He died the night of Dec. 29.
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
Man with machete menaces Jewish students in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A man with a machete yelled profanities at a group of students at a Jewish school on Thursday evening. Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a man with a machete standing across 9th Street, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
Camden man admit to stealing Mullica ATV
A Camden man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing a Honda all-terrain vehicle from a Mullica Township property. Julio Arroyo, 34, admitted he illegally entered the property in May 2019, and took an ATV. He faces four years in prison when he is sentenced next month. Arroyo remains in the Atlantic...
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
N.J. man tried to give dog away before abandoning her at Iowa airport, cops say
A Newark man facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old dog tied up outside an airport in Iowa tried to give the American Pitbull Terrier away when he learned he couldn’t take her on the cross-country flight, police said. The 24-year-old paid $50 for his dog, “Stella,”...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 7-month-old NJ girl found safe
New Jersey State Police had been searching for Emerie Rivera after she was reported abducted in the city of Vineland in Cumberland County around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Authorities Searching for Suspect Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times in Brick
Authorities in Brick, Lakewood and other surrounding townships are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim multiple times in Brick. Police say the victim, a female, was found lying on the side of a walking path with multiple stab wounds to her body. Emergency personnel are attempting to stabilize the patient at this time, police said.
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
23,000 Fentanyl Doses, 30 Homemade Guns Seized In NJ Latin Kings Takedown: Feds
More than 23,000 doses of fentanyl, nearly 30 homemade firearms and a host of parts designed to create fully-automatic machine guns were seized in the takedown of a drug and gun trafficking network run by New Jersey members of the Latin Kings, federal authorities announced. Nine reputed members of the...
Family demands district take further action after 14-year-old attacked in school bathroom
Rebecca Diaz called News 12 New Jersey for help regarding the Nov. 22 incident. The assault involving her 14-year-old daughter was caught on camera.
Action News Jax
Assaulted St. Augustine bouncer speaks out after New Year’s Eve fight
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine bouncer who was hit over the head with a bottle during a New Year’s Eve fight is speaking out to Action News Jax. It happened at the White Lion just about an hour before the ball dropped to ring in the new year and it all started over impatience outside a bar.
ID Released For 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Crash Involving CT State Representative
Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the second victim in a wrong-way, double-fatal crash involving a popular state representative.The crash took place on Route 9 in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.According to state …
Have You Seen This Missing 72-year-old At-risk Man From Burlington County, NJ?
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help locating a missing 72-year-old "at risk" man who hasn't been seen since Monday. The Maple Shade Police Department seeks your help finding Thomas Joy, Sr. Description. 72-year-old white male. 5' 4" 160 pounds. Wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and...
Death of 17-year-old driver in Piscataway, NJ is every parent’s huge fear
When your heart breaks for people you don't even know it's often because you have some common ground. My heart breaks for a family in Piscataway who lost their 17-year-old daughter Monday night. Police say the girl, identified by a GoFundMe page as Cassandra Feliciano, was killed in a car...
Deadliest county, month, and hour for New Jersey’s roads
New Jersey recorded 697 fatalities across 667 fatal crashes in 2021, according to the latest annual report from the New Jersey State Police. Both of those numbers are the highest on record since 2007. "As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased, vehicle miles traveled in New Jersey increased by approximately 11.3% from...
Mays Landing Man, 70, Dies In Collision With Numerous Trees: Police
A 70-year-old man from Mays Landing was killed in a single-car crash, authorities said. On Monday, Jan. 2, at 9:26 a.m., the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to the Black Horse Pike near Pinehurst Drive for the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix being...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
