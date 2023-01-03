Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
Bengals Release First Statement Since Damar Hamlin's Injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are joining the NFL world in praying for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin this Tuesday afternoon. In a statement released by Bengals owner Mike Brown, the Cincinnati Franchise sent thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family while also thanking fans for the compassion and ...
WATCH: Bengals Fans Gather Outside of UC Medical Center in Support of Damar Hamlin
With Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life, Cincinnati fans started to keep a quiet vigil outside a local... The post WATCH: Bengals Fans Gather Outside of UC Medical Center in Support of Damar Hamlin appeared first on Outsider.
Bengals’ owner releases statement on Damar Hamlin, thankful for ‘love and compassion shown by all’
Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown thanked fans around the country for the support shown to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game.
Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
atozsports.com
Key Tennessee Vols player sends cryptic tweet
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright sent a tweet on Tuesday that has some fans concerned. Wright sent a tweet that may or may not be related to football that suggested he could be looking around for a new program or NIL deal. “Dis a business, nun (nothing) personal,” read...
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
Doctors: Damar Hamlin in Writing Asked “Who Won the Game?”
Thursday was a monumental day for the progress in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning that Hamlin has made remarkable progress and that it appears he is neurologically intact. Hamlin is now awake for the first time since his cardiac arrest and was...
26 Shirts releases Special Edition Damar Hamlin line
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, 26 Shirts announced that it released a new line in honor of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin was injured on Monday during the first half of the Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati and he's currently fighting for his life but improving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter reveals timeline for his looming NFL decision
Tennessee Vols tight end Jacob Warren appeared on “Off the Hook Sports” this week with Dave Hooker and he revealed the timeline for his NFL decision. Warren, who signed with the Vols during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
WKRN News 2
Franklin CPR courses book up quickly following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest Monday was broadcast on national television in front of millions, sparking a lot of interest in CPR training.
atozsports.com
Titans players, coaches show support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The tragic events of Monday Night Football sent shockwaves through the NFL world. As a result, fans, coaches, and players came together to show love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest after he collapsed during the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently addressed the scary situation of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Jones spoke about what happened on Monday night during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan:. “It’s concern for Damar’s family, his loved ones, his teammates, that entire Bills organization and...
Miami Dolphins’ late-season skid follows a history of disappointing second-half collapses
If the last month is a reminder of anything, it’s that projections are simply that: projections.
