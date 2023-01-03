Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and is still on ventilator
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The new AFC playoff format is wild. Here’s why the Chiefs should be happy with it
Neither the Bills, Chiefs nor Bengals are probably entirely thrilled, but the Chiefs have the least room to complain. They stand to benefit most.
Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs: Latest news is guaranteed to make Patrick Mahomes very happy
The Kansas City Chiefs need some help, and luckily, it could be on the way against the Las Vegas Raiders, which would be just in time to fix some of the issues we have seen toward the end of the season. This offense has struggled the last five games or...
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Ex-Colts QB Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week: 'It's up to the judge'
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say, too many addictions to count could be sent back to prison this week, the result of a June incident inside an Ohio Hampton Inn hotel room where Schlichter was found unresponsive. According to court documents,...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury
The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
NFL reporter says league may not count a Chiefs game when determining playoff seeding
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed
With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb puts NFL on notice with latest comments
CeeDee Lamb has had a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb has emerged as a bonafide go-to target for Dak Prescott, making Dallas a legitimate contender in the NFC. The former first-round draft pick and Pro Bowl wideout is becoming exactly what the Cowboys need. He has grabbed 102 passes for 1,307 yards and eight touchdowns with one more game remaining in the regular season.
Latest news all but guarantees that Josh Heupel won’t have interest in Michigan job
For some reason, there have been rumors flying around this week that Michigan could be interested in Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. I don’t think there’s much to these rumors. If Harbaugh leaves, it’s certainly possible that Michigan will give Heupel a call — they’d be foolish not to gauge the interest of a coach that took an SEC team from 3-7 to 11-2 in just two seasons.
