Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Raiders HC provides update on QB Jarrett Stidham’s injury

The Las Vegas Raiders got an unbelievable game from their new starting quarterback last week. It came against one of the best defenses in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers. Jarrett Stidham had a breakout performance, but he did get a bit banged up. Accordingly, he landed on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb puts NFL on notice with latest comments

CeeDee Lamb has had a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb has emerged as a bonafide go-to target for Dak Prescott, making Dallas a legitimate contender in the NFC. The former first-round draft pick and Pro Bowl wideout is becoming exactly what the Cowboys need. He has grabbed 102 passes for 1,307 yards and eight touchdowns with one more game remaining in the regular season.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Latest news all but guarantees that Josh Heupel won’t have interest in Michigan job

For some reason, there have been rumors flying around this week that Michigan could be interested in Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL. I don’t think there’s much to these rumors. If Harbaugh leaves, it’s certainly possible that Michigan will give Heupel a call — they’d be foolish not to gauge the interest of a coach that took an SEC team from 3-7 to 11-2 in just two seasons.
KNOXVILLE, TN

