So yeast? Isn't that yeast? Lol. Oh my God. This is nearly laughable. The entire thing just exposes how lousy our health care professionals are at doing their job...if this is even true.
Hospitals are some of the most contaminated and dirty places in the USA. You don't wanna be in an emergency room at anytime if your completely healthy cause you'll walk out with some disease or illness all over you. grooooooosssss.
Not surprised. Healthcare like everything else is going down the toilet in America. And these illegal immigrants are raising the costs and lowering the standards for legal Americans who already can't afford Healthcare in America. Then people wonder why Americans are not working. Why work when one's check goes for Healthcare and the basics. The American dream is dead thanks to greedy, corrupt politicians.
Comments / 105