Owsley, Leonard
Leonard D. Owsley, 74, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his home. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/31/2022. Age: 74. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Robbins, Carol
Carol S. Robbins, 86, of Sonora, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Avalon Care Center in Sonora. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 12/31/2022. Age: 86. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely
Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
Kirk Featured On Mother Lode Views Supervisor Series
Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will continue a five-part series this weekend featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk, who represents the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region, will be the guest. It is a chance to hear about what is happening in the...
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Impacted Brentwood TUD Customers
Sonora, CA – The water is now safe to drink for Brentwood customers impacted by the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) boil water advisory issued earlier this week. The boil notice put out on Wednesday was for customers who received water from the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant that was compromised by a main line break near Sullivan Creek on South Fork Road, causing the Lakewood Water Tank to drain. Repairs were completed that day, and then the lines were flushed, allowing for water quality samples to be taken for testing later that evening, as earlier reported here.
Update: Soggy Weather Continues To Impact Mother Lode
Update at 8:45 a.m.: Calaveras County road crews are currently working to clear a large landslide on Murphys Grade Road. The roadway is closed to traffic between the intersections of Lower French Gulch and Upper French Gulch and Main Street in Murphys. County officials report a detour around the slide will be along French Gulch Road. Further details on downed trees, power poles, and outages can be viewed below.
Additional Storms Are On The Way
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Saturday to 4 PM Tuesday. Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Yosemite National Park above 6,000 feet, from 10 PM Saturday until 4 AM Wednesday.
Several Power Outages In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – The weather is mostly to blame for several PG&E power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The largest is in the Railroad Flat and Wilseyville areas along Highway 26. Just before 4 p.m., 551 customers lost their electricity. In the Valley Springs area, 51 customers have been without lights since just before 5 p.m. along Meadow Oaks Drive, Crestview Drive and Brooks Lane, which is northwest of Highway 26. The utility does not give an estimated repair time and instead lists it as “to be announced.”
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
Caltrans Advises Against Traveling During Upcoming Storm
Sonora, CA– Caltrans has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travel as much as possible this weekend and into early next week due to an incoming atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather, including heavy rain and mountain snow, flooding concerns, rising rivers, possible mainstem river flooding, continued wet conditions, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions, rapidly developing roadway and urban flooding, potential rock/mudslides in the foothills, and snow levels starting at around 4,000-5,500 feet.
Update: Atmospheric River Continues
Heavy rain associated with an atmospheric river, is leading to flooding across most of northern and central California. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode and the northern San Joaquin Valley through Friday morning. A Flood Watch is also in effect for Mariposa County, Yosemite National Park and the central San Joaquin Valley through late tonight (Thursday) night.
Western Michigan man charged with murder in New Year gunfire
PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly firing an AR-15 rifle in celebration and killing two guests at his New Year’s party. Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 62, of Lawrence Township, also faces two gun charges. He...
Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge
Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
Section Of HWY 4 To Remain Closed For Weeks
Calaveras County Line, CA — Travelers heading towards Stockton on Highway 4 will have to find an alternative route as Caltrans reports flooding has closed a section of the highway in the Farmington area. The section of roadway is between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the...
Update: Stuck Big Rig On HWY 4 Causing Traffic Delays
Update at 12:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that towing crews have removed a jackknifed semi that had blocked the eastbound lane of traffic along Highway 4 in the Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County and stalled traffic. Traffic is moving freely once again. See below for more details on the incident.
Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Due To Storms
Sacramento, CA – As a third “atmospheric river” begins to barrel across California, Governor Gavin Newsom today declared a state of emergency throughout the state due to the recent and approaching winter storms. As earlier reported here, a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service remains...
Calaveras County Water District Receives Federal and State Funding
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) has received some good news in the form of additional funding for two of its wastewater projects. The California State Waterboard approved CCWD’s request to increase funding from $4.75 million to $9.93 million for the consolidation of wastewater treatment facilities in West Point and Wilseyville. The project, which is 100% grant-funded and serves a designated disadvantaged community, is expected to take two years to complete. CCWD has also received a $1 million appropriation from the federal government for its Copper Cove Wastewater Reclamation Facility Improvements Project, through an Army Corps of Engineers environmental infrastructure program.
Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Gorman Campbell Takes Office
Sonora, CA — A swearing-in ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for Hallie Gorman Campbell to assume office as the newest Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge. We reported in early October that Gorman Campbell was picked by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill the seat of retiring Judge Donald Segerstrom. Tuesday’s...
