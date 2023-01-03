Read full article on original website
OSBI INVESTIGATING NEW YEARS EVE HOMICIDE IN IDABEL
IDABEL, Okla. (December 31, 2022) – The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assist with a homicide investigation that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022. A fight between two teenagers in a group of teenagers...
FBI investigating after two teens killed, one other injured in shooting
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been called in to help investigate a homicide in Idabel.
East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
BCSO Warning Citizens Against Phone Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning against a recent phone scam where the con artist pretends to be a deputy with a warrant and wants you to pay on the phone. The calls have been coming from the number “903.949.3092”. Press Release:. The Bowie...
Texarkana police arrest, charge man with drugs, gun possession
Investigators found 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 in cash that investigators believe came from narcotics sales.
67 Arrests Wraps Up 2022 For Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Office
It was the last week of the old year leading up to the first day of the new year, what was it like? 67 total were arrested in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 20 of those while 47 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
Teenager Killed In McCurtain County Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
The OSBI says a 19-year-old has now died from a gunshot wound suffered on New Year's Eve. Agents say a fight broke out between TWO teenagers in Idabel early Saturday morning when one of the teens pulled a gun. They ended up shooting three people, one died on the scene...
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
Titus County Deputies Looking For Stolen ATV
Titus County Deputies are investigating the theft of a Lime Green and Black 2021 Can-AM ATV. The robbery occurred between 8:00 pm on Friday, December 30, and 1:00 pm on New Year’s Day on a property in the 1000 block of FM 4000 where they parked the ATV. The owner is offering a $2,500 reward.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 04)
There was a burglary in the 500-block of NW 3rd reported Tuesday morning at 6:09 after someone had gained access through a window on the south side of the residence, and the victim reported a go-cart and stereo speakers were missing. The incident is under investigation. Police worked forgery in...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. COURTESY PHOTO Body ...
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
Hilton Tire expands, adds DeKalb location
, Hilton Tire and Muffler began offering services in downtown New Boston in October of 2021. After a year of success in New Boston, owner and operator Kevin Hilton decided expanding to De Kalb was next for the family owned business. “At Hilton Tire and Muffler we strive to take care of the community, take care of people while offering quality service at a reasonable price,” said Hilton. “Our New Boston location is strictly tires and light automotive work like replacing starters, alternators, radiators, brake alignments, and accessories, ” said Hilton. “Our DeKalb location is equipped to offer motor swaps and heavier...
