ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

3 tips to survive 'Dry January' without reaching for the wine

By GMA Team
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBFKn_0k2sJ4is00

You may already be into Dry January , or you may be deciding to start now.

Either way, the challenges of giving up alcohol for the entire month are real.

Annie Grace, the author of "The Alcohol Experiment," knows firsthand. In her mid-30s she was a high-level executive who drank two bottles of wine a night.

She gave up alcohol for 30 days in order to regain control of her life.

Grace, a mom of two, no longer drinks and has gone on to write two books sharing research-driven tips for giving up booze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaDz5_0k2sJ4is00
ABC - PHOTO: Annie Grace is the author of "The Alcohol Experiment."

"My experience in taking a break from alcohol for 30 days was that it wasn’t always easy because I went into it with a mindset of “missing out” or “giving something up” for 30 days, which created the forbidden fruit syndrome in my mind," Grace told " Good Morning America ." "Often, when I would take a break from drinking, I would think about drinking constantly and crave it even more during the time that I wasn’t drinking, which is ironic."

Based on her own experience, Grace shared her three best tips for making sure giving up alcohol "serves you, rather than creating the forbidden fruit syndrome."

Here are her tips, written in her own words.

1. Focus on the positive

The way you approach this month will be vital to your success. If you feel like it’s going to be awful, it probably will.

Your inner reality creates your outer reality.

MORE: How Dry January changed my dating life — and ultimately my relationship

Approach Dry January knowing you will get through it and be successful. There might be hard times, but you’ll be okay.

Make sure your perspective is on all of the positives you can gain from the experience. I suggest you make a list of everything you stand to gain and the positives you notice along the way.

If you’re sleeping better, write it down. Lost weight? Write it down. When you start to question your resolve, consult your list.

2. Stay firm

The firmer your decision, the easier this will be. That means that realizing while it may be hard, you’re committed to staying the course.

Alcohol is addictive and on top of that, we tend to have an emotional attachment to it as well. We associate it with everything from celebrations and relaxation to socialization.

[MORE: Mocktails reinvented: Non-alcoholic drinks on the menu for 'Dry January']

That means almost every day is full of triggers that may cause us to question our decision. Rather than leaving the possibility of drinking on the table, commit to a full 31 days alcohol free and see what changes can take place in your life due to that resolve.

3. Don't rely on willpower

Willpower is not the answer.

You can white-knuckle it through January and manage to force your way through to the end. The problem is that once Feb. 1 rolls around, nothing has changed.

It’s the forbidden fruit syndrome. We want the exact thing we can’t have. You feel deprived and upset that you can’t have it, so as soon as you lift the ban, you’re right back where you started.

Instead of giving alcohol this pedestal of importance in your life, get out of the willpower game.

What you need to do is change your thinking around drinking.

Examine the reasons that you drink. Make a list of all the reasons that you drink: To relax, network, to deal with anxiety, to socialize, etc. Now take those reasons, one at a time and examine them.

Take them apart, see where the belief originated and if it actually holds water. Does alcohol relax you? Why do you think that? Does drinking eliminate the issue that was causing your stress? Take those issues one by one and see if alcohol really does anything to alleviate them.

This -- reshaping your beliefs based upon your experiences -- will be more effective than willpower ever could be.

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on January 7, 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
EverydayHealth.com

Doing Dry January? 5 Hacks for Giving Up Alcohol

The first few days of Dry January — the month when some people choose to abstain from alcohol entirely — were probably a breeze. You were just coming off the holiday season, when you may have been drinking more than usual. A break felt like just what your body needed.
The Independent

7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year

A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
CBS LA

Dry January: Why some people are staying sober — and seeing benefits

Mahina Douglas, who lives in the suburbs of Baltimore, says she loves to socialize. But after the holidays, she's been thinking about cutting back on alcohol. "I just felt like my drinking was getting, I guess a little more than I was comfortable with it being," Douglas said.She decided to try "Dry January" — a monthlong sobriety challenge. She even hired Molly Desch, a "sobriety coach.""Dry January actually has a ton of benefits — aside from the health benefits, you have cleaner skin, you'll sleep better, you'll also save money," Desch said.According to consumer insight group Veylinx, 54% of Americans say...
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Bridget Mulroy

Smoking Marijuana: Health Risks & Benefits Uncovered

Health risks and benefits of smoking marijuana.Photo by(@LPETTET/iStock) Two independent studies published recently by the National Library of Medicine expose the oral health risks and benefits associated with smoking marijuana. Up until recently, not much was known since studies couldn’t be conducted while marijuana was illegal. As states have loosened up restrictions around cannabis’ legality, it has been explored much more deeply.
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
GMA

GMA

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy