France 24
China accused of under-reporting Covid cases and deaths
In China, there are fears not just of a Covid wave but maybe a tsunami. Funeral parlours are overwhelmed and hospitals are packed with elderly patients on respirators. This comes after the lifting of China's zero-Covid restrictions following protests. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, is pointing the finger, saying China's official virus data is being under-reported.
China ends quarantine for overseas travellers
Beijing last month began a dramatic dismantling of a hardline virus strategy that had enforced mandatory quarantines and gruelling lockdowns. The containment policy has tanked China's economy and sparked nationwide protests. In the final unravelling of those rules, Sunday will see inbound travellers to China no longer required to quarantine.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
‘All they can expect here is death’: Ukrainian volunteers brace for Russian attack from Belarus
Russia has built up its forces in Belarus and released footage of military drills along the border with Ukraine, stoking fears of a renewed assault on Kyiv’s defences from the north. FRANCE 24’s team on the ground met Ukrainian volunteers in the Zhytomyr region who are preparing to face another Russian attack.
Afghan women banned from university: The women resisting the Taliban's decision
There has been global outrage over the Taliban's announcement to ban women from universities. In our first edition for 2023, we meet the Afghan women who are bravely protesting against the decree. Also as the World Economic Forum prepares to meet in Davos, Annette Young talks to Dr Anino Emuwa, who's made it her business to boost the number of women, and women of colour, attending this key event. Plus the girl band with a difference; a group of girls from Benin who sing to raise awareness about equality.
China's Lunar New Year travel set to double from last year
China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22. The New Year travel rush, known as "Chunyun", begins this weekend. Authorities estimate that 2.1 billion passenger trips will be made during the period, doubling from last year. But the travel rush is set to be highly unpredictable, amid a surge in Covid cases. Plus, the US antitrust regulator proposes a new rule that would enable employees to work for a rival company after leaving their jobs.
Pension conundrum: Why is it so complicated to reform France's retirement system?
France's pension system is an emotional and divisive issue. Critics say it's an expensive and complex burden for the French economy, while defenders say it's a treasure that needs protecting. Attempts to reform it (and there have been many) have driven a cross-section of French society into the street and ground the country to a halt. President Emmanuel Macron came to power in 2017 with the promise of streamlining the pension system. His initial plan was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic but he's determined to push through changes during his second term. Will he manage where others have failed? We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.
'Significant likelihood of Russian escalation' in 2023: Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer
2022 was dominated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the energy and inflation crises that stemmed from the war, as well as ongoing disruptions to global supply chains. In this show, we're looking ahead to 2023 with Ian Bremmer, president and founder of the Eurasia Group. It has just published its annual ranking of the biggest geopolitical and economic risks facing the global community. Top of the list is rogue Russia, followed by maximum Xi Jinping of China, weapons of mass disruption, inflation shockwaves and Iran.
New Indonesia capital imperils ancient Eden with 'ecological disaster'
Balikpapan (Indonesia) (AFP) – The twisting road that leads to Indonesia's future capital is lined with dense rainforest and pockets of plantations, punctuated every so often with monkeys enjoying a laze out on the tarmac. Located in eastern Borneo -- the world's third-largest island -- Nusantara is set to...
