France's pension system is an emotional and divisive issue. Critics say it's an expensive and complex burden for the French economy, while defenders say it's a treasure that needs protecting. Attempts to reform it (and there have been many) have driven a cross-section of French society into the street and ground the country to a halt. President Emmanuel Macron came to power in 2017 with the promise of streamlining the pension system. His initial plan was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic but he's determined to push through changes during his second term. Will he manage where others have failed? We take a closer look in this edition of French Connections.

2 DAYS AGO