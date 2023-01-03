National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning which also happened to be the day of the Fast of the 10th of Tevet (Fake Out! Ben Gvir Goes Up to Temple Mount). Perhaps unintentionally, Ben Gvir brought a most fitting closure to a cycle of loss and destruction that began on this day 2,611 years ago, in 588 BCE. All these many years ago, Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, laid siege to Jerusalem which ended a year and six months later, on the 17th of Tamuz, when the walls of Jerusalem were breached, and three weeks after that, on the 9th of Av, our first temple was destroyed, the kingdom of Judea capitulated and the Babylonian exile began.

4 DAYS AGO