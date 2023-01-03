Read full article on original website
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
The Jewish Press
Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews
According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
1st Muslim woman promoted to major in the Israeli military
An army officer who has received both the President’s Award of Excellence and that of the minister of defense, is the first Muslim Arab woman know to become a major in the Israeli Army. Ella Waweya, 33, internationally known as “Captain Ella” (even after her promotion), is the Israeli...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Benedict funeral to be similar to that of reigning popes
VATICAN CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 3 story has been refiled to correct grammar in paragraph 11) Tens of thousands more people paid homage to former Pope Benedict on Tuesday on the second day his body lay in state, and the Vatican announced that his funeral will be similar to that of a reigning pope, including a three coffin burial.
Pope is entombed in crypt under St Peter's Basilica in private ceremony
In the private ceremony where he was laid to rest, Pope Benedict's XVI's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, imparted a blessing beneath St. Peter's Basilica.
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There
Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
AOL Corp
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service
BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of...
hubpages.com
Modern Day Slavery in the Arab States
Kenyans have increasingly been going to the states in the Arabian Peninsula as migrant workers These states include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, as well as Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan. It is estimated that there are over 400,000 such workers as truck drivers, taxi operators, construction workers and domestic workers. All all of the Arab states in the Arabian peninsula have a adopted a recruitment management system of foreign workers called the Kafala system’. Before we delve into this system, why do Kenyans go to the Middle East as migrant workers in the first place?
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
Live Updates | The funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
VATICAN CITY — Pope Benedict XVI’s coffin has been put in its resting place in the grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica. The wooden lid on the outermost coffin is decorated with a simple metal cross, the emblem of his nearly eight-year-long papacy and an inscription in Latin noting that he had lived 95 years, eight months and 15 days when he died on Dec. 31.
Iranian arms transfers through Beirut airport could ignite the Middle East
Earlier this year, Israel attacked the Damascus airport after Iran transferred missiles and weapons to Damascus on civilian flights. Israel routinely strikes Iran’s weapons transfers by ground and precision missile factories in Syria, but commercial flights to a civilian airport have not been a primary path for these weapons deliveries. On the ground, the most…
The Jewish Press
Fighting for the Temple Mount on BBC
Rabbi Yishai and Malkah Fleisher talk about the fruits of the Sabbatical year that are still coming out. Then, Yishai fights with the BBC for the right of Jews, and of Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, to ascend the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Finally, Dr. Noam Arnon on the Biblical Jacob’s final days in Egypt and eventual burial in Hebron.
France's African ex-soldiers win last battle - over pensions
Some of the last survivors in France from a colonial-era infantry corps that recruited tens of thousands of African soldiers to fight in French wars around the world will be able to live out their final days with family members back in Africa after a French government U-turn on their pension rights.The decision to make claiming their pensions easier follows a years-long campaign on behalf of the “tirailleurs Sénégalais," who were recruited to fight from Senegal and other former French colonies in sub-Saharan Africa. It also coincides with the cinema release in France of a movie highlighting the sacrifices...
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
The Jewish Press
UN Security Council to Confirm Jewish Inferiority on Temple Mount
According to Reuters, citing diplomats, the UAE and China are asking the UN Security Council to meet, preferably this Thursday, to discuss the “recent developments at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem,” by which they mean that a Jewish politician on Tuesday dared to set foot on the Temple Mount, the holiest site for Jews.
Fight over Jerusalem's Temple Mount holy site: Why is it so important to Jews, Muslims and Christians?
Just days into the new Israeli Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, an international row erupted over the visit to the Temple Mount by one of his ministers.
The Jewish Press
Ben Gvir Ascends to Temple Mount on Fast of Tevet Commemorating Siege of Jerusalem
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir went up to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning which also happened to be the day of the Fast of the 10th of Tevet (Fake Out! Ben Gvir Goes Up to Temple Mount). Perhaps unintentionally, Ben Gvir brought a most fitting closure to a cycle of loss and destruction that began on this day 2,611 years ago, in 588 BCE. All these many years ago, Nebuchadnezzar, king of Babylon, laid siege to Jerusalem which ended a year and six months later, on the 17th of Tamuz, when the walls of Jerusalem were breached, and three weeks after that, on the 9th of Av, our first temple was destroyed, the kingdom of Judea capitulated and the Babylonian exile began.
