Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
New court documents lay out case against Bryan Kohberger for Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police say DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered ties suspect Bryan Kohberger to the crimes. Investigators released new information about the crime and their investigation in a newly unsealed affidavit. Among the new details:
FOX43.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger now in Idaho, booked into jail
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Moscow murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger has been booked into the Latah County Jail as of Wednesday evening. He is charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary, jail records show. In a train of police cars, one truck likely holding Kohberger...
FOX43.com
Bryan Kohberger to be extradited to Idaho following hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday for his extradition hearing. Kohberger waived his right to extradition in Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will be required to be transported back to Idaho within 10 days, according to Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.
FOX43.com
What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There is an updated version of this story. Click here to see it. Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's first court date will likely be quick, and uneventful, says criminal defense attorney Brett Reigel. He's with ARM Lawyers based here in Stroudsburg. "The extradition hearing is just...
FOX43.com
VIDEO: Police pull over Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — 13News learned Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho, was stopped twice in Indiana just minutes apart. On Thursday, the FBI released a statement refuting a media report that claimed it directed Indiana police to pull over Kohberger:. Contrary...
FOX43.com
Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger shown pulled over by police in Indiana
INDIANA, USA — Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice during his trip from Idaho to Pennsylvania last December. Indiana State Police confirmed that he was stopped on Thursday, December 15, on Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis. The dash camera footage released Tuesday show the second time he and a...
FOX43.com
'Haven't stopped shaking' | Virginia Beach woman reflects on former friendship with Idaho suspect
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The country only learned the name Bryan Kohberger last week. The Washington State University PhD student faces four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last November. But Casey Arntz knew of Kohberger's name long before the national headlines.
FOX43.com
Marshall Keely | Anchor/Reporter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Marshall Keely is anchor and reporter for WPMT-FOX 43. Marshall anchors FOX 43 News at 10 on Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll also find his live reports and investigative pieces in weekday editions of FOX 43 News. Marshall returned to South Central PA to join...
FOX43.com
2023 Pa. Farm show butter sculpture set to be unveiled
The 32nd Annual Pa. Farm Show Butter Sculpture unveiling is set to take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.
FOX43.com
Final preparations made for 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
Farm Show officials say the new exhibits show off Pennsylvania's commitment to agriculture. The event kicks off Saturday, Jan. 7.
FOX43.com
Maryland sculptor selected to honor memory of civil rights icon Barbara Johns with bronze statue at U.S. Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. — At just 16 years old, in 1951, Barbara Rose Johns led her classmates in a strike to protest the substandard conditions at her all-black high school in Virginia. Now, she is set to be memorialized with a bronze statue created by renowned Maryland sculptor Steven Weitzman.
FOX43.com
Ovarian cysts: What to know | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Ovarian cysts are very common and, for the most part, fairly harmless. But that's not always the case. You probably won't remember her name, but you may remember seeing the photo of a nearly 200-pound ovarian cyst that doctors removed from Mary Clancey of Schuylkill County years ago.
Comments / 0