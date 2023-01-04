ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

New court documents lay out case against Bryan Kohberger for Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police say DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered ties suspect Bryan Kohberger to the crimes. Investigators released new information about the crime and their investigation in a newly unsealed affidavit. Among the new details:
MOSCOW, ID
FOX43.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger now in Idaho, booked into jail

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Moscow murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger has been booked into the Latah County Jail as of Wednesday evening. He is charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary, jail records show. In a train of police cars, one truck likely holding Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX43.com

Bryan Kohberger to be extradited to Idaho following hearing

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Monroe County Court Tuesday for his extradition hearing. Kohberger waived his right to extradition in Tuesday's hearing, meaning he will be required to be transported back to Idaho within 10 days, according to Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

What to expect from Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There is an updated version of this story. Click here to see it. Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's first court date will likely be quick, and uneventful, says criminal defense attorney Brett Reigel. He's with ARM Lawyers based here in Stroudsburg. "The extradition hearing is just...
STROUDSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

VIDEO: Police pull over Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — 13News learned Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho, was stopped twice in Indiana just minutes apart. On Thursday, the FBI released a statement refuting a media report that claimed it directed Indiana police to pull over Kohberger:. Contrary...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX43.com

Marshall Keely | Anchor/Reporter

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Marshall Keely is anchor and reporter for WPMT-FOX 43. Marshall anchors FOX 43 News at 10 on Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll also find his live reports and investigative pieces in weekday editions of FOX 43 News. Marshall returned to South Central PA to join...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Ovarian cysts: What to know | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Ovarian cysts are very common and, for the most part, fairly harmless. But that's not always the case. You probably won't remember her name, but you may remember seeing the photo of a nearly 200-pound ovarian cyst that doctors removed from Mary Clancey of Schuylkill County years ago.
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy