ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel

A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
nodq.com

“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star

As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury

Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend

Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
wrestletalk.com

WWE NXT Star Believes He Can Defeat Roman Reigns

A WWE NXT star believes he can be the one to defeat Roman Reigns. At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller pulled off the biggest victory of his career by defeating four other competitors to win the first ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge and become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship.
Yardbarker

WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star

It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
wrestletalk.com

Report: Major Spoiler On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut

The world of wrestling in 2023 kicked off in a crazy way earlier today, when Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Mercedes became a free agent on January 1, with her and WWE agreeing to end her contract with the company last Summer. Last...
ringsidenews.com

William Regal Officially Returns To WWE

William Regal was one of the many names WWE released due to “budget cuts.” His firing was very interesting, because it came in the midst of a slew of releases for “Triple H guys.” This felt like a personal shot at Triple H, but it didn’t take long for the situation to turn around.
Yardbarker

Report: Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) signs with AEW

The worst kept secret since CM Punk's AEW debut has been confirmed. DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen is reporting that Mercedes Mone will indeed be Saraya's partner next week in Los Angeles when the face Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. This has been heavily speculated for...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match

While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
ringsidenews.com

Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault

After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview (1/6): The Usos Vs. Sheamus And Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight when "WWE SmackDown" airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso – will defend the titles against Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This particular bout was scheduled to occur last month, but McIntyre was forced out of action due to injury, and the match was postponed. "The Scottish Warrior" made a surprise return during last week's episode of "SmackDown," coming to the aid of Sheamus during an attack from The Bloodline. The last time McIntyre and "The Celtic Warrior" teamed up in tag team action, they defeated The Usos in a WarGames advantage match before Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Jushin Liger Thinks WWE Might Scoop Up Will Ospreay

Jushin Liger believes that Will Ospreay is the guy, and wonders if WWE will eventually make a play to bring him in. The Japanese legend spoke about the United Empire leader with Tokyo Sports, where he also ran down the card for WrestleKingdom 17, which saw Ospreay drop the IWGP U.S. championship to AEW’s Kenny Omega. Despite the loss, Liger still thinks that Ospreay has everything a wrestling company could build around, and praises his ability to executive everything with precision.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bryan Danielson Heel News, AEW Dynamite Producers and Coaches for This Week

Bryan Danielson officially worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle in his home state of Washington. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Danielson was listed as a heel internally on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. As seen at this link, Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution.
411mania.com

Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw

Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
