Where the Chargers rank statistically after Week 17

By Gavino Borquez
 3 days ago
The Chargers are 10-6 following a 31-10 victory over the Rams.

Now that we are nearing the end of the 2022 regular season, let’s see how the Bolts rank statistically compared to the rest of the NFL.

Here here is where L.A. stands.

Offense

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (13th)

Total offense: 359.8 yards per game (10th)

Passing offense: 268.2 yards per game (5th)

Rushing offense: 91.6 yards per game (30th)

Third down offense: 43.21% (8th)

Red zone offense: 52.63% (19th)

Defense

Scoring defense: 22.1 points per game (18th)

Total defense: 338.3 yards per game (19th)

Passing defense: 196.3 yards per game (6th)

Rushing defense: 142.1 yards per game (27th)

Sacks: 38 (T-12th)

Third down defense: 39.04% (16th)

Red zone defense: 52.27% (9th)

Special teams

Kickoff return: 19 yards per return (30th)

Punt return: 11.2 yards per return (4th)

Field goal conversion: 93.6% (3rd)

Punts inside the 20-yard line: 26 (T-7th)

Kickoff coverage: 317 yards allowed (4th)

Punt coverage: 58 yards allowed (1st)

