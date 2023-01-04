ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strikes UK – live: Train and bus services halted as Border Force strikes 'could hit Dover'

By Namita Singh and Liam James
Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed with just one-fifth of services running, as the new head of TUC seeks an urgent meeting with prime minister Rishi Sunak in a bid to break the deadlock.

The latest rail strikes will disrupt services across the country, while London will also be hit by bus driver strikes. A full lists of affected services can be found below.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Mr Sunak, TUC chief Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”

“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, warned yesterday that industrial action on the railways will likely continue beyond May unless a reasonable offer is made to workers.

