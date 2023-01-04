ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington's Two Key Climate Standards Are Now in Effect

As the new year begins, so do Washington's two key climate strategies. "I do believe there are times in life when we should be humble, but I do believe we should crow about this," Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Wednesday. The Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
KGMI

Survey: Washington voters more optimistic moving into 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new survey of Washington voters finds they are optimistic heading into the new year. Pollster Stewart Elway says public sentiment has rebounded from last July, when a majority of those they polled said things were getting worse for themselves and their families. Party affiliation influenced...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
theorcasonian.com

Process underway to construct a regional PNW hydrogen hub

SEATTLE, WA Backed by a letter of encouragement from the US Department of Energy (DOE), the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) will submit a full application for funding to construct a regional clean hydrogen hub in the Pacific Northwest. PNWH2’s concept paper is one of 33 concept papers given the greenlight to proceed from among 79 submitted to DOE late last year. In the Dec. 27 letter of encouragement, DOE said it expects to review and select six to 10 of the full applications for federal funding estimated at around $1 billion per hub.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Washington state starts 2023 with ambitious new climate efforts

One of Washington's biggest climate programs yet launched on Jan. 1: the Clean Fuel Standard. Under this program, fuel suppliers must gradually provide cleaner and cleaner fuels for gas pumps across the state, starting now, through 2034. Also kicking in this month is a law that caps greenhouse gas emissions...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Inslee tackles housing, homelessness, police ahead of legislative session

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee suggested Thursday the state can’t continue to allow people to camp next to playgrounds or squat near freeways for much longer. In his annual meeting with reporters ahead of the legislative session, Inslee suggested there had been “progress” in relocating homeless people who have congregated near I-5 and state highways, backed by millions in funds. But he said more is needed to permanently house people living in “squalor."
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We see protests very frequently’: Washington AG’s office introduces measures to protect abortion rights

SPOKANE, Wash. — People in Washington can now file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office if they feel that their right to an abortion or contraception has been denied. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, abortion rights have been in the hands of the states. In Washington, abortion remains protected, and the Attorney General’s office is...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Score

Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained

Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
WASHINGTON STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Washington Lawmakers Consider Drug Possession Penalties In New Session

“I do feel like there’s a consensus building to do something that’s public-health focused, but also a little bit of an increased role in the justice system.”. Should the legal system treat drug possession as a crime? How can society compel people with serious substance-use disorders to get treatment? And how do elected officials handle those questions?
WASHINGTON STATE

