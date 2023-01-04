Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
Chronicle
Washington's Two Key Climate Standards Are Now in Effect
As the new year begins, so do Washington's two key climate strategies. "I do believe there are times in life when we should be humble, but I do believe we should crow about this," Gov. Jay Inslee said at a press conference Wednesday. The Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
Chronicle
Inslee Seeks to Increase Funding ‘to Scale’ for Homelessness With $4 Billion Budget Request
On an open-ended question in Crosscut-Elway’s annual poll, the single most-named issue registered Washington voters hoped the Legislature would focus on this session was “homelessness.”. With Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget recently announced and the legislative session set to begin Monday, he and other lawmakers participated in a pre-session...
KGMI
Survey: Washington voters more optimistic moving into 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new survey of Washington voters finds they are optimistic heading into the new year. Pollster Stewart Elway says public sentiment has rebounded from last July, when a majority of those they polled said things were getting worse for themselves and their families. Party affiliation influenced...
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
theorcasonian.com
Process underway to construct a regional PNW hydrogen hub
SEATTLE, WA Backed by a letter of encouragement from the US Department of Energy (DOE), the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association (PNWH2) will submit a full application for funding to construct a regional clean hydrogen hub in the Pacific Northwest. PNWH2’s concept paper is one of 33 concept papers given the greenlight to proceed from among 79 submitted to DOE late last year. In the Dec. 27 letter of encouragement, DOE said it expects to review and select six to 10 of the full applications for federal funding estimated at around $1 billion per hub.
Washington legislators look to fill open job positions across the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abortion rights and new gun laws will face long debates in the upcoming legislative session, but lawmakers from both parties appear to have found common ground on a less-controversial topic: finding ways to boost hiring. During a preview with members of the press Thursday, Gov. Jay...
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
Chronicle
Washington Hospitals, Health Care Unions Split on Best Way Out of Staffing Crisis
Washington's hospital system found itself facing financial losses approaching $2 billion by the end of 2022, but health care staffers and executives are hoping next week will bring opportunities for aid. When state lawmakers begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday, they'll find themselves in the middle of a growing...
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
KUOW
Washington state starts 2023 with ambitious new climate efforts
One of Washington's biggest climate programs yet launched on Jan. 1: the Clean Fuel Standard. Under this program, fuel suppliers must gradually provide cleaner and cleaner fuels for gas pumps across the state, starting now, through 2034. Also kicking in this month is a law that caps greenhouse gas emissions...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
KEPR
Inslee tackles housing, homelessness, police ahead of legislative session
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee suggested Thursday the state can’t continue to allow people to camp next to playgrounds or squat near freeways for much longer. In his annual meeting with reporters ahead of the legislative session, Inslee suggested there had been “progress” in relocating homeless people who have congregated near I-5 and state highways, backed by millions in funds. But he said more is needed to permanently house people living in “squalor."
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
‘We see protests very frequently’: Washington AG’s office introduces measures to protect abortion rights
SPOKANE, Wash. — People in Washington can now file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office if they feel that their right to an abortion or contraception has been denied. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, abortion rights have been in the hands of the states. In Washington, abortion remains protected, and the Attorney General’s office is...
The Daily Score
Washington’s 2023 Middle Housing Bill, Explained
Will 2023 be the year that Washington state opens up more housing options for families and individuals here? The year it joins other West Coast states to end widespread bans on every kind of home except detached houses with big yards?. Legislators tried last year, and this year are back...
marijuanamoment.net
Washington Lawmakers Consider Drug Possession Penalties In New Session
“I do feel like there’s a consensus building to do something that’s public-health focused, but also a little bit of an increased role in the justice system.”. Should the legal system treat drug possession as a crime? How can society compel people with serious substance-use disorders to get treatment? And how do elected officials handle those questions?
