OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan
Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
Borrowed Bucks changes hours at Bismarck location
The roadhouse will be closed Monday through Thursday effective immediately.
Isolated North Dakota County Is One Of The Least Populated In US
Wide open spaces. Somebody cue the Dixie Chicks. Oh, wait a minute. I mean the Chicks. Perfect song to write or read this article to. North Dakota does have a lot of wide open spaces but especially here in central and western North Dakota. Even Burleigh County has a lot...
KX Exclusive: Former Papal Master of Ceremonies, North Dakota Catholics Remember Pope Benedict XVI
He said he can remember how nervous he was in the beginning but grew in confidence over time.
Survivor Story: Human Trafficking Prevention Month
But as drugs took over her life — she quickly learned that the human trafficking lifestyle is real, and it was in her own backyard.
Mandan’s Harvest Catering & Events Closing Sale
Well for over 3 years Mandan's Harvest Catering & Events have been throwing hosting parties of all kinds, you name it, they have done it. Located at 308 West Main Street in Mandan of course. While providing catering and bar services, it's hard to imagine just how many special lifetime memories they left with their past customers. Just last month they closed their doors for good, but that won't stop Edgar Olivera, the owner of Harvest Catering and Events. to invite BisMan out to hopefully take advantage of all sorts of terrific items:
Which Restaurants Should Guy Fieri Visit In Bismarck?
I mean what if Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives somehow got a hold of you and casually mentioned that he was on his way to Bismarck, North Dakota? What local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan.
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round
Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
Bismarck-Mandan’s Highest Rated Pet Groomers
Sometimes finding a good local groomer can be "Ruff." -- Get it? If you're already annoyed at the pun, just know I plan on doing at least three more in this article, so buckle up. Ratings. In order to find which pet groomers are the the most "Pawesome" and highest-rated...
Basketball: First day of WDA action of the new year isn’t short of drama
The WDA played its first games of the 2023 calendar year, and the matchups had no shortage of drama, especially between Mandan and Minot. WDA Basketball Scores: Boys: Mandan Braves 60 Minot Magicians 57 Final Girls: Mandan Braves 70 Minot Majettes 80 Final Boys: Bismarck Demons 65 Century Patriots 95 Final Girls: Bismarck Demons 44 […]
Another Significant Snowfall Event Possible Next Week For NoDak
We currently have over 50 inches of snowfall on the ground in Bismarck Mandan. More is on the way to kick off the new year. Another Colorado low is heading our way beginning Monday, and this system could linger into Tuesday as well. Colorado lows are capable of putting up...
Sentencing hearing in Bismarck murder-arson case delayed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck woman involved in her husband’s murder won’t learn her fate just yet. Her sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed. Law enforcement found the body of Chad Entzel shot twice and burned in a Bismarck home in 2019. In a...
Bismarck Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple theft cases. If you have information police are asking that you contact Detective Roman at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or […]
UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
Man involved in Expressway Bridge crash to serve probation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man accused of fleeing from a car accident that seriously injured another driver on Expressway Bridge will serve probation. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joshua Cooper was driving drunk across the bridge at around 90 miles per hour last August. They say he crashed into another car, flipped into the ditch, and hopped a fence and fled on foot. The driver of the other car was treated at the hospital.
